Cognizant Q4 net profit rises 19%, to hire more freshers this year

Nasdaq-listed Cognizant on Wednesday reported a 19 per cent rise in net profit to $648 million in the fourth quarter. Revenue rose 4.9 per cent to $5.3 billion, while on a constant-currency basis — which excludes the impact of currency fluctuations — growth stood at 3.8 per cent.

The growth numbers were better than most of its Indian peers. Only HCLTech fared better than Cognizant, with constant-currency growth of 4.8 per cent and reported growth of 7.4 per cent.

Cognizant, which follows the January–December calendar year, expects revenue growth of 4–6.5 per cent in the full year after beating its own guidance in 2025. For 2025, it grew 6.4 per cent in constant currency, slightly above its estimate of 6–6.3 per cent.

“The macro continues to be uncertain with geopolitics and inflation, and that will keep spending focused on cost take-outs. But if those pressures ease, spending will move to newer areas,” chief executive officer Ravi Kumar said.

Even as overall technology spending remains muted or gets redirected, financial services spending in the US — Cognizant’s largest market — is picking up. For the three months ended December 31, the financial services vertical grew 9.3 per cent in constant currency terms. North America, which contributes nearly three-fourths of the company’s topline, grew 4.2 per cent.

Winning large deals worth $100 million and above has been a key priority for Kumar amid the uncertain macroeconomic environment. In 2025, Cognizant won 28 large deals, with total contract value (TCV) growth up almost 50 per cent compared to 2024. Total bookings for the fourth quarter stood at $28.4 billion.

Operating margins expanded 120 basis points sequentially to 16 per cent. “In 2025, we outperformed the high end of our guidance ranges, combining top-tier revenue growth with 50 basis points of expanded adjusted operating margin and 11 per cent adjusted EPS growth,” chief financial officer Jatin Dalal said.

The company, which has the majority of its employees based in India, saw its technology services attrition decline to 13.9 per cent from 14.5 per cent sequentially. As of December, Cognizant had 351,600 employees and added 14,800 people during the year.

Going ahead, Cognizant will continue to hire at the bottom end of the pyramid, referring to new engineering graduates. It hired about 20,000 fresh graduates last year, of which 16,000 are already working on live projects. The company plans to hire about 25,000 such graduates this year, Dalal said.