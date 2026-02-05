Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sun Pharma to invest ₹500 crore in Assam to set up manufacturing unit

Sun Pharma to invest ₹500 crore in Assam to set up manufacturing unit

The project is expected to generate direct employment for more than 500 people in a phased manner after commencement of operations

Sun Pharmaceutical will invest ₹500 crore to set up a manufacturing plant in Assam.

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Leading drug maker Sun Pharmaceutical will invest ₹500 crore to set up a manufacturing plant in Assam, generating direct employment for over 500 people, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota said.

Senior officials of the pharma company held a meeting with the chief secretary on Wednesday and discussed various aspects of implementing the project.

"Held a meeting with representatives of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited... to review the company's proposal for setting up pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in Assam," Kota said in an X post on Wednesday night.

From the company, senior vice president Rahul Awasthi and associate vice president Ranjit Mohapatra met Kota.

 

"The proposal involves establishing drug formulation manufacturing units in the state to cater to the Indian market, with a planned investment of over Rs 500 crore to be implemented in two phases," the chief secretary said.

The project is expected to generate direct employment for more than 500 people in a phased manner after commencement of operations, he added.

"Key aspects such as land requirements, availability of water and power, connectivity, and access to skilled manpower were discussed," Kota said.

The company also outlined its focus on sustainable manufacturing practices, including efficient water use, increased adoption of renewable energy and responsible waste management, in line with environmental and regulatory standards, he added.

"The meeting was part of the Assam government's ongoing engagement with prospective investors to promote employment generation, inclusive development, and long-term economic growth in the state," Kota added.

Sun Pharmaceutical is the world's fourth-largest and India's largest pharmaceutical company with over 40 manufacturing facilities across five continents and operations in more than 100 countries, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

