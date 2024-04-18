Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Walmart announces dedicated page for Indian sellers on its website

'Through dedicated onboarding support and expertise in navigating global supply chains, we are empowering sellers with the tools they need to thrive in the US marketplace and beyond,'

Walmart

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 8:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Multinational retailer Walmart announced the launch of a dedicated page for Indian sellers to register and sell on the company's marketplace site.
The company hosted a global seller meet in Jaipur on Tuesday, kicking off a series of regional events to help prospective sellers with insights and knowledge on consumer and category trends and assist with onboarding support and catalogue setup, a release said.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"India is a priority market for Walmart, and the dedicated landing page builds upon our commitment to Indian sellers. Walmart Marketplace strives to unlock the potential of Indian businesses by giving sellers access to customers around the world," Michelle Mi, Vice President of Emerging Markets and Business Development for Walmart stated in the release.
"Through dedicated onboarding support and expertise in navigating global supply chains, we are empowering sellers with the tools they need to thrive in the US marketplace and beyond," the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Walmart in India E-commerce sellers Online marketplace Walmart

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEVodafone Idea FPO OpensPSEB 10th Result 2024 OutGoogle Lays-offIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon