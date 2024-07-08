Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

We plan to double shipments to 700 mn in India in 10 yrs: Xiaomi president

He said the company is mulling to start manufacturing artificial intelligence-based Internet of Things devices in India, and conversations are on for making its tablet in the country

Xiaomi 14 Civi

Achieving higher local value addition in electronic product manufacturing is one of the biggest challenges in India due to the absence of electronic components.

Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 10:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi expects to double its device shipments in India to 700 million over the next 10 years, a senior company official said on Monday.
 
Speaking on the 10th anniversary of Xiaomi operations in India, company President Muralikrishnan B said the company has shipped 250 million smartphones in the last 10 years, and a total of 350 million units across all product categories.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"I'm very happy to report that in the past 10 years of Xiaomi's existence in India, we have shipped 25 crore smartphones, 250 million smartphones and 35 crore devices overall across categories. This is between 2014 to 2024. Now that we're talking about the 10 years of tomorrow, we want to double our shipment to 700 million devices in India," Muralikrishnan told PTI in an interview.
 
He said the company is mulling to start manufacturing artificial intelligence-based Internet of Things devices in India, and conversations are on for making its tablet in the country.
 
"We have smartphones, we have smart televisions, we have audio products that are made in India. We are also exploring opportunities to localise various other AI IoT products. We are also committed to broadening and deepening competence localisation in India. We have discussed this in the past simpler products or just battery charger cables are already sourced in India," Muralikrishnan said.
 
Xiaomi has partnered with Dixon Technologies, Foxconn, Optiemus, BYD etc to make devices in India.
 

More From This Section

Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal urges developers to shift from Google Maps

Online grocery

Online grocery shopping permeates Tier-III,-IV: LocalCircles study

Nestlé India

Food inflation, commodity prices remain a challenge: Nestle India

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma open to exploring acquisitions in global specialty portfolio

mercedes

Mercedes looks to charge up India play, posts 60% rise in battery EV sales

"In terms of component localisation, we will go broader and deeper. In our total bill of material (BOM), the local non-semiconductor accounts for 35 per cent share, which is sourced locally. We expect that number to go up to 55 per cent in the next two years," Muralikrishnan said.
 
Achieving higher local value addition in electronic product manufacturing is one of the biggest challenges in India due to the absence of electronic components.
 
"In terms of domestic value addition, net value addition was 18 per cent in the financial year (FY) 2023 and with our focus on deepening and broadening the component ecosystem, we expect to take that number to 22 per cent by FY25," Muralikrishnan said.
 
Research analysts differed in their estimate of Xiaomi's smartphone market share in India in the March 2024 quarter.
Cybermedia Research estimates it to be marginally behind Samsung at 18.6 per cent, Counterpoint Research projected it at 18.8 per cent, while IDC pegs it to be around 13 per cent.
 
However, all three leading research firms estimate Xiaomi to be among the top four smartphone brands in the country.
 
Counterpoint estimates that Xiaomi was replaced by Samsung as the top player in the smart TV segment in the March quarter.

It estimates Samsung's share to be around 16 per cent, LG's 15 per cent and Xiaomi 12 per cent.
 
Muralikrishnan said the company did have challenging times during COVID-19 when its market share declined.
 
"We looked at 2023 as the year of reset, refresh and recharge. We recalibrated our strategy and got back the growth momentum in the second half of 2023 when we got back on to the growth track. We have grown substantially faster than the market," he said.

Also Read

Redmi Note 13 Pro in Scarlet Red and Note 13 in Chromatic Purple

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series gets new colour variants in India: Take a look

POCO F6

POCO F6 smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Know price, specs

car,Xiaomi car

Will increase production to meet demand, deliver 120K EVs: Xiaomi

POCO C61

POCO C61 budget smartphone launched at Rs 7,499 onwards: Details here

PremiumThe Nifty FMCG index has remained nearly flat, registering just a 0.3 per cent increase since the start of the 2024 calendar year. As of Wednesday, the FMCG index closed at 57,177.6, compared to 56,987.2 at the end of December 2023.

Results preview: FMCG firms likely to hitch a ride on rural uptick in Q1

Topics : Xiaomi Electronics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon