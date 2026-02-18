Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Wegovy copycat to be priced competitively with 50-60% discounts: Dr Reddy's

Wegovy copycat to be priced competitively with 50-60% discounts: Dr Reddy's

Wegovy's monthly price in India ranges from ₹10,850 ($119.65) for the lowest 0.25 mg dose to ₹16,400 for the highest 2.4 mg dose

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

India is turning out to be a key battleground for drugmakers as they compete fiercely for a bigger share of the global market for weight-loss drugs

Reuters Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 9:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories hopes to launch a generic version of Novo Nordisk's blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy ​at a competitive price that could be up to 60 per cent ​lower than the branded product, a top executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Fifty to ‌60 percent (lower than the innovator) is very comfortable," said G V Prasad, co-chairman and managing director of Dr Reddy's, in an interview on the sidelines of the BioAsia conference in Hyderabad. "That is not bad on the innovator drug."

Wegovy's monthly price in India ranges from ₹10,850 ($119.65) for the lowest 0.25 mg dose to ₹16,400 for the highest 2.4 mg dose.

 

India is turning out to be a key battleground for drugmakers as they compete fiercely for a bigger share of the global market for weight-loss drugs that analysts estimate could be worth $150 billion annually by the end of ‌the decade.

Analysts have previously estimated generic obesity drugs could be priced at a discount of 50% to 60%. Prasad declined to give a specific price point for their generic version, but said discounts in that range were feasible.

Also Read

Dr Reddy's share price outlook: Choice Broking predicts an upside target of ₹1,465 on the stock.

Dr Reddy's: 5 technical reasons why Choice Broking is bullish on this stock

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Dr Reddy's gets regulatory nod to sell generic version of Ozempic in India

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

Stocks to watch, Jan 22: Eternal, Dr Reddys, IndiGo, DLF, HPCL, PNB Housing

Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Dr Reddy's Q3 PAT down 14% Y-o-Y on low Lenalidomide sales in US

stock market, BSE

Q3 results today: Dr Reddy's Lab, Eternal, Hindustan Petroleum on Jan 21

The patent for semaglutide is set to expire in March, paving the way for generic drugmakers to enter the Indian market. Dr Reddy's plans to work with local partners in India for the launch and has ​said it has sufficient production capacity to meet demand.

Dr Reddy's last month received an approval from ‌India's drug regulator to manufacture and sell a generic version of Ozempic, and said that it was awaiting approval for a generic Wegovy.

The company aims to sell 12 ​million ‌injectable semaglutide pens in the first year of launch. "In the generic industry, everybody is going to ‌launch, so we'll have to figure out who will get market share," Prasad said.

Separately, Prasad said Dr Reddy's is also aiming to launch a biosimilar version of ‌cancer ​therapy rituximab in ​the United States, pending regulatory approval. The therapy is sold under the brand name Rituxan by Genentech and Biogen.

Prasad said the company is not immediately ‌looking to expand its ​US manufacturing footprint.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, TCS

Tata Sons board meet next week likely to steer leadership dialoguepremium

Gautam Adani

Adani group commits $100 billion for RE-powered AI data centres

Nandan Nilekani, chairman, Infosys & cofounder, EkStep Foundation

Real challenge lies in execution of AI: Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani

Infosys

Infosys reveals AI accounted 5.5% of its revenue share in Dec quarter

Infosys

Infosys partners with Anthropic for AI solutions with focus on agentic AI

Topics : Dr Reddys Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited Dr Reddy Dr Reddy's Labs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayYouTube DownAI Impact on MediaGold and Silver Rate todayCBSE 10th, 12th Exam GuidelineNZ vs CAN Pitch ReportAI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesIndian Passport Ranking 2026