Welspun Corp appoints Gerald Mosley as CEO of US-based subsidiary

Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL), the flagship company of Welspun Group, is one of the largest manufacturers of large diameter pipes globally

Welspun India

Welspun Corp announced the news in a regulatory filing.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 10:57 PM IST
Welspun Corp on Tuesday announced the appointment of Gerald Mosley as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of US-based subsidiary Welspun Tubular LLC.
His appointment is effective from November 27, 2023, Welspun Corp said in a regulatory filing.
"We...inform about the key management personnel's appointed by the company's wholly-owned subsidiaries in the US. Gerald Mosley is appointed as Chief Executive Officer for Welspun Tubular LLC w.e.f. November 27, 2023," the filing said.
In this role, Mosley would be responsible for defining the strategy & implementation plan to drive business growth in existing and new markets, thereby retaining the global leadership position.
Mosley, 49, has an MBA degree from Colorado State University and an M.S. in Logistics Management from Georgia College and State University.
Besides, he has a diploma in Technology Commercialization from the University of Texas - McCombs School of Business.
The manufacturing facility in Little Rock, Arkansas produces pipes for oil and gas sector.
Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL), the flagship company of Welspun Group, is one of the largest manufacturers of large diameter pipes globally and has established a global footprint across six continents and 50 countries.

Topics : Welspun Corp

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 10:57 PM IST

