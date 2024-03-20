Wipro appoints Anne-Marie Rowland as CEO of Capco effective April 1

IT major Wipro has appointed Anne-Marie Rowland as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Capco, the London-headquartered consulting firm it had acquired for $1.45 billion in 2021.

Rowland is currently Managing Partner of Capco’s business in the UK and Ireland and a member of Capco’s global leadership team. She will take on the CEO’s role effective April 1, 2024.

Incumbent Lance Levy, who has led Capco as CEO for close to a decade, will take on a new role as Strategic Advisor and continue to support Capco’s strategic direction and Wipro’s overall Consulting strategy.

“Lance has provided unmatched leadership to Capco for over a decade. Under his guidance, Capco has differentiated itself as an industry-leading full-service transformation consultancy, and become a key growth pillar for Wipro,” said Thierry Delaporte, Wipro CEO and Managing Director.

“I am glad to announce Lance’s continued support as Strategic Advisor, helping Annie and Capco’s business through a carefully planned transition. Annie has a deep understanding of Capco, our clients, teams, and the consulting industry.”





ALSO READ: Wipro's health care deals get an artificial intelligence booster shot As CEO, Rowland will report to Delaporte and will become a member of Wipro’s Executive Committee (WEC).

She had joined Capco 14 years ago and has consulting expertise in business change management, innovation, and transformation, Wipro said.

Since joining Capco, Wipro said that Rowland has played a “pivotal” role in the growth of Capco’s business through a series of executive roles, having served on the Capco global leadership team for several years in different capacities.

Commenting on the appointment, Capco’s current CEO Levy said, “Capco is an incredibly special business, and I am honoured to have led the company, and very grateful to all of those who have played such an important part in the company’s founding and growth, and especially our people, who work tirelessly in fulfilling our commitment to innovation and transformational outcomes for our clients.”

Capco has been providing digital, consulting and technology services to financial institutions in the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific, and has been Wipro’s biggest bet to strengthen its position in the consulting business.

“Our clients’ needs are changing at pace as they look to meet the challenges and opportunities presented by emerging technology and evolving business landscapes. Together, Capco and Wipro are a winning combination that delivers the deep expertise, focus and scale required to ensure our clients’ future success,” Rowland said.