Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Xiaomi India profit plunges 77% to Rs 239 cr, revenue dips 32% in FY23

The company had posted a profit of Rs 1,057.7 crore in the preceding financial year

Xiaomi

Research analysts differed in their estimate of Xiaomi's smartphone market share in India for the March 2024 quarter. Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smart device maker Xiaomi Technology's profit in India nosedived 77 per cent year-on-year to Rs 238.63 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.
The company had posted a profit of Rs 1,057.7 crore in the preceding financial year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Xiaomi's revenue from operations declined by about 32 per cent to Rs 26,697 crore in FY23 from about Rs 39,100 crore in FY22.
Xiaomi earned Rs 26,395 crore from the sale of products and Rs 264 crore from the sale of services, which include advertisements and value-added services, among others, during the year under review.
The company recorded a 25 per cent decline in smartphone shipment during 2022, including three-quarters of FY23, while it is still leading the Indian smartphone market with a 21 per cent market share, according to market research firm IDC.
Research analysts differed in their estimate of Xiaomi's smartphone market share in India for the March 2024 quarter.
Cybermedia Research estimates it to be marginally behind Samsung at 18.6 per cent, Counterpoint Research projected it at 18.8 per cent, while IDC pegs it to be around 13 per cent.
The company recently completed 10 years of operations in India. During the past decade, it has had several run-ins with the government, especially around taxes and payments to the vendors.
It plans to double device sales in the next 10 years to 70 crore from 35 crore that it has sold in the last 10 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Redmi 13 5G

Redmi 13: Xiaomi's budget 5G phone goes on sale with introductory offers

Redmi 13 5G smartphone, Redmi Buds 5C, RVC X10 and Power Bank 4i

Xiaomi launches Redmi 13 5G, Buds 5C, RVC X10, and more: Prices, features

Redmi 13 5G

Xiaomi confirms Redmi 13, Buds 5C, RVC X10 launch for July 9: Check details

Xiaomi, electric car

Xiaomi to showcase its first electric car SU7 EV on June 9 in India

Foxconn

Dip in Xiaomi orders hit Foxconn's Bharat FIH, affect operations, IPO plans

Topics : Xiaomi Xiaomi India xiaomi phones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon