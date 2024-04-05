Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ZEE layoffs: CEO Punit Goenka to cut workforce by 15% in a bid to cut costs

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has proposed the implementation of a lean and streamlined management structure to the Board

Zee MD & CEO Punit Goenka

ZEE’s managing director and chief executive officer (CE), Punit Goenka

Ruby Sharma
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 6:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Friday has initiated a 15 per cent cut in its workforce, the company said in a BSE filing.

ZEE’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Punit Goenka, has proposed the implementation of a lean and streamlined management structure to the Board, in line with his strategic plan focused towards achieving the targeted goals for the Company.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In line with his overall strategic approach, the MD & CEO has initiated the process of rationalisation of the workforce by 15 per cent, that will prune the staff strength across the company to arrive at a streamlined team that is sharply focused on the set goals for the future.

ALSO READ: Zee Entertainment should cut costs in profit pursuit, says panel

“Building a simplified, lateral structure for the Company, will ensure that we maintain a sharp focus on Performance and Profitability as the key growth drivers, and the structure proposed to the Board is in line with this core thought,” said Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, ZEE.

“The streamlined team at ZEE will maintain a sharper focus on targeting higher levels of productivity to drive growth in order to generate value for all our stakeholders going forward. I look forward to the Board’s guidance on this approach, enabling us to pursue our goals more effectively and take advantage of the opportunities before us,” he further added.

ALSO READ: Amid 'frugal focus', Zee Ent boss Punit Goenka to take 20% pay cut

R. Gopalan, Chairman of ZEE, said, “The Board has noted the MD & CEO’s steps being taken to streamline the organisation and the proposed lean structure. While the Board is in the process of discussing the same, the proposed structure certainly is in line with the strategic guidance provided to the management. The Board appreciates the steps taken by the management to enhance the overall performance of the company, reaffirming our faith in the team’s ability to drive the Company towards its set targets for the future.”

The proposed structure is aimed towards arriving at a cost-effective operational model with speed and agility as the core areas of focus. It will further enable the Company to chart higher growth by maintaining a keen eye on Performance and Profitability, thereby seamlessly executing its strategic priorities as required for a content creation company.

Also Read

'Baseless, factually incorrect': Zee on reports of Sony calling off merger

Relief for Zee Entertainment's Punit Goenka as SAT sets aside Sebi's order

Promoter family to increase stake in Zee to 26% eventually: Subhash Chandra

Sony-Zee merger: ZEE promises legal action over termination notice

'Removing layers': Sundar Pichai hints at more layoffs at Google in 2024

One-third of Air India's staff hired in last two years: CEO & MD Wilson

Paytm parent approves grant of 91,250 stock options for eligible employees

Adani Wilmar sees double-digit growth in edible oil sales on festive demand

Angel One garners Rs 1,500 cr via QIP to fund working capital requirements

Iffco to buy 200,000 tonne ammonia produced using green energy from ACME


“Frugality, Optimisation and a Sharp Focus on Quality Content are the three key tenets of the plan implemented by the management, and the proposed organisation design will be in line with this approach. The proposed team structure will foster a more collaborative performance-oriented culture. In order to nurture and encourage the entrepreneurial spirit, which is an intrinsic part of ZEE’s DNA, every team member of the lean structure will function as a partner and a co-owner of the Company,” the company wrote in the statement.

Topics : Zee Entertainment Enterprises layoff Indian companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon