Zomato, Zypp join hands to deploy 100K e-scooters for last-mile delivery

Zomato says association will enable it to 'significantly reduce carbon emissions'

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
Zypp Electric raises $25 million in Series B funding round led by Gogoro

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 3:53 PM IST
Zypp Electric, an electronic vehicle (EV) start-up, said on Tuesday it will work with food delivery company Zomato to deploy 100,000 e-scooters by 2024.
Zypp will also provide partners for last-mile deliveries in cities, assisting Zomato’s plan to go completely electric by 2030.

“This association will enable us to significantly reduce carbon emissions and bring more sustainable last-mile delivery options to our customers,” said Mohit Sardana, chief operating officer, food Delivery, at Zomato.
Zypp, which has more than 13,000 operational electric vehicles, says it aims to reduce carbon emissions by more than 35 million kg and achieve 10 million deliveries through its vehicles by 2024.

“The association between Zypp and Zomato represents an enormous opportunity to revolutionize the food ordering and delivery industry and transform the way food is delivered. Food delivery is all on 2-wheelers and is mostly running on petrol and at the same time wanting to shift to EVs to save costs,” said Tushar Mehta, COO and co-founder, Zypp Electric.
By leveraging Zypp’s EV Fleet Management technology and innovative partner solutions, Mehta says the company aims to create a more efficient, sustainable, and customer-centric delivery experience that will set a new standard in the industry.

“Through this association, we aim to drive growth and expansion into multiple markets. Our approach will empower gig workers and provide them with exciting earning opportunities, while also ensuring environmentally responsible and socially conscious operations for customers like Zomato,” he said.
Aside from Zomato, Zypp is currently partnered with companies like Swiggy, BigBasket, Amazon, Flipkart, Zepto, and Blinkit, among others, for EV solutions as well as delivery partners.

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 3:47 PM IST

