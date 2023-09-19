RBI approves re-appointment of Sashidhar Jagdishan as CEO of HDFC Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the re-appointment of Sashidhar Jagdishan as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of HDFC Bank on Tuesday. Jagdish's re-appointment will remain for three more years until October 26, 2026.

In a regulatory filing, HDFC Bank stated that the application to re-appoint Jagdishan had been filed on March 4 of this year, and the new term for the CEO will begin officially from October 27, 2023.

Jagdishan has over 31 years of experience and is a chartered accountant. He joined HDFC in 1996 as a manager in the financial function before becoming the business head of finance in 1999. He was appointed chief financial officer (CFO) in 2008.

Before he was appointed MD & CEO of the Bank, he was also the group head of the bank in addition to overseeing the functions of finance, human resources, legal & secretarial, administration, infrastructure, corporate communications and corporate social responsibility.