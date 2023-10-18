close
Birlasoft appoints Selvakumaran Mannappan as chief operating officer

In his previous role, Selvakumaran Mannappan was the delivery head of BFSI‐Americas (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance) at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Selvakumaran Mannappan, birlasoft

Selvakumaran Mannappan is the new COO of Birlasoft (Photo: Linkedin)

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 1:09 PM IST
Birlasoft Ltd, part of the $2.9 billion diversified CK Birla Group, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Selvakumaran Mannappan as Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective October 18, 2023. 

Selvakumaran will be instrumental in elevating Birlasoft's delivery excellence strategy embodying state‐of‐the‐art technologies to deliver exceptional value to our customers, the company said in an official statement.

Commenting on Selvakumaran's appointment, Angan Guha, CEO and Managing Director, Birlasoft, said, "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire team, I welcome Selva to the Birlasoft family. Selva joins Birlasoft at a crucial time in our growth journey. I am confident that with Selva onboard, Birlasoft's aspiration to be bold, agile, and ambitious would get strengthened further." 

Selvakumaran has over 29 years of experience in the IT industry, and a proven track record of delivering innovative and scalable solutions to customers across the globe. In his previous role, Selva was the delivery head of BFSI‐Americas (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance) at Cognizant Technology Solutions. 

At 12:42 pm on Wednesday, the Birlasoft stock was trading at Rs 549.5 per share. The stock closed at Rs 554.70 per share on Tuesday. 

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 1:09 PM IST

