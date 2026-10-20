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Home / Companies / People / IndusInd General Insurance names Sharad Mathur as Managing Director & CEO

IndusInd General Insurance names Sharad Mathur as Managing Director & CEO

Prior to joining IndusInd General Insurance, he served as MD & CEO of Universal Sompo General Insurance for over six years

Sharad Mathur, Universal Sompo General Insurance

Sharad Mathur

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2026 | 6:22 PM IST

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IndusInd General Insurance Company Ltd (formerly Reliance General Insurance), part of IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) Group, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sharad Mathur as its Managing Director & CEO, following statutory approvals.

Mathur brings three decades of experience in the insurance and financial services industry, with a strong track record in organisational transformation, distribution expansion, technology-led innovation, growth and governance, the company said in a statement.

Prior to joining IndusInd General Insurance, he served as MD & CEO of Universal Sompo General Insurance for over six years, leading its transformation and strengthening its distribution, risk management, and tech-led customer servicing capabilities.

 

Earlier, he held leadership positions at SBI General Insurance and ICICI Lombard, contributing to their growth from their formative stages.

At IndusInd General Insurance, Mathur will lead the company's next phase of transformation and growth, with a focus on customer centricity, digital innovation, insurance inclusion, profitable growth and strong governance, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : IndusInd General Insurance Insurance Sector

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First Published: Oct 20 2026 | 6:21 PM IST