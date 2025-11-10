Monday, November 10, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Bajaj Consumer Care Q2 results: Net profit rises 33% to ₹42.3 crore

Bajaj Consumer Care Q2 results: Net profit rises 33% to ₹42.3 crore

The company's revenue from sales of goods was higher at Rs 261.41 crore against Rs 230.63 crore a year ago, the company said. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Monday reported a 33 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.3 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, helped by higher sales.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 31.85 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated total revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 265.27 crore compared to Rs 233.98 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The company's revenue from sales of goods was higher at Rs 261.41 crore against Rs 230.63 crore a year ago, the company said.

 

Its expenses in the second quarter stood at Rs 221.7 crore as compared to Rs 204 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bajaj Consumer Bajaj Consumer Care Q2 results

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

