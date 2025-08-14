Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Blackbox Q1 results: Net profit rises 28% to ₹47 cr despite revenue decline

Blackbox Q1 results: Net profit rises 28% to ₹47 cr despite revenue decline

The revenue of the company declined by 3 per cent to ₹1,387 crore during the reported quarter, from ₹1,423 crore in June 2024 quarter

Blackbox had posted net profit of ₹37 crore in the same period a year ago. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

IT company Blackbox has reported an increase of 28 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹47 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, despite decline in revenue, the company said on Thursday.

Blackbox had posted net profit of ₹37 crore in the same period a year ago.

The revenue of the company declined by 3 per cent to ₹1,387 crore during the reported quarter, from ₹1,423 crore in June 2024 quarter.

"Revenue for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year (FY) 2026 stood at ₹1,387 crore, compared to ₹1,423 crore in Q1 FY'25. The delay in equipment procurement by certain clients, because of the prevailing tariff environment, resulted in difference of the service execution and revenue recognition," the company said in the statement.

 

The order book of the company increased by 2.7 per cent to ₹4,433 crore at the end of the reported quarter, from ₹4,313 crore at the close of FY 2025.

"While the year began at a slower pace, we are seeing solid traction in key accounts and are actively engaged in multiple high-value opportunities.

"Supported by our differentiated capabilities, robust pipeline, and committed teams, we remain confident in delivering sustainable, long-term growth," Blackbox, Whole Time Director, Sanjeev Verma said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

