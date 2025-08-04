Monday, August 04, 2025 | 09:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Bosch Q1FY26 profit more than doubles to ₹1,115 cr, revenue up 11%

Bosch Q1FY26 profit more than doubles to ₹1,115 cr, revenue up 11%

The sharp increase in profit was largely driven by an exceptional gain of ₹556 crore from the sale of its "Video Solutions, Access and Intrusions and Communication Systems" business

The company's revenue from operations in Q1 FY26 grew 10.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,788.6 crore from ₹4,316.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:32 PM IST

Bosch India on Monday reported a significant jump in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), at ₹1,115.3 crore, up 140 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹465.4 crore in Q1 FY25. On a sequential basis, the profit surged 101.7 per cent from ₹553.6 crore in Q4 FY25.
 
The sharp increase in profit was largely driven by an exceptional gain of ₹556 crore from the sale of its “Video Solutions, Access and Intrusions and Communication Systems” business, which was transferred to Keenfinity India Private Limited in May 2025, the company said in a BSE filing.
 
 
The company's revenue from operations in Q1 FY26 grew 10.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,788.6 crore from ₹4,316.8 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue dipped slightly from ₹4,910.6 crore in Q4 FY25.
 
The auto components and equipment firm's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 23 per cent Y-o-Y and declined marginally by 1.2 per cent sequentially, the company said.
 
Bosch’s mobility business expanded 14.3 per cent, with the two-wheeler segment growing 75.4 per cent, followed by power solutions (up 13.7 per cent) and mobility aftermarket (up 5.2 per cent). The consumer goods segment grew 9.3 per cent, while the energy and building technologies business declined sharply by 65.3 per cent, the company said.
 
Shares of Bosch closed at ₹41,117.6 on the BSE on Monday. 

Bosch  Q1 FY26 result highlights

 
  • Revenue from operations: ₹4,788.6 crore
  • Profit: ₹1,115.3 crore
  • Earnings per share: ₹378.41 (basic and diluted)
 

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

