Monday, August 04, 2025 | 08:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Siemens Energy India Q3 results: Net profit surges 80% to ₹263 crore

Siemens Energy India Q3 results: Net profit surges 80% to ₹263 crore

It had a net profit of ₹146 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, a company statement stated

Siemens

The company explained that the new order growth was primarily due to large orders received during the quarter given the robust demand both in domestic as well as export markets.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Siemens Energy India on Monday posted an over 80 per cent rise in its net profit to ₹263 crore in June quarter compared to a year ago, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

It had a net profit of ₹146 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, a company statement stated.

The company follows the financial year from October to September.

Revenues from operations rose to ₹1,785 crore in the quarter from ₹1,484 crore in the same period a year ago.

New orders during the quarter rose to ₹3,290 crore from ₹1,693 crore recorded a year ago.

Also Read

Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 36% to ₹246 crore

semiconductors chipmakers

US lifts chip software curbs on China, EDA firms begin restoring access

Siemens

Trump admin lifts chip design export curbs as part of new China deal

Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: The power play that doesn't overload on valuationspremium

power, electricity, IIP, demand, discoms, distribution, companies, firms, transmission, transformer, workers

Siemens Energy freezes at 5% upper circuit on debut; what brokerages say?premium

The company explained that the new order growth was primarily due to large orders received during the quarter given the robust demand both in domestic as well as export markets.

 

The company announced an investment of ₹280 crore in a phased manner in manufacturing capacity expansion of high-voltage switchgear products at its Aurangabad factory.

This expansion will enable the company to meet the growing demand for power transmission equipment, both in India and globally.

Guilherme Mendonca, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Energy India, said, "Our new orders grew by an exceptional 94 per cent on the back of a strong domestic market and rising exports. Healthy order backlog and continuous operational excellence helped us post robust results for the quarter and for the nine months of the fiscal year. We continue to add capacity in our Power Transmission business to serve the increasing demand for high-voltage switchgear products, not just in India but also globally."  Siemens Energy India provides solutions across the entire energy value chain from power and heat generation and transmission to storage through a portfolio that includes conventional and renewable energy technology.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mindspace Business Parks

Mindspace REIT Q1 results: Net operating income up 24% to ₹616.4 crore

Nerolac Paints

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q1 results: Profit down 4%, revenue up marginally

Godfrey Phillips

Godfrey Phillips India Q1 results: Net profit rises 56% to ₹356.3 cr

Sona BLW (Photo: Motilal Oswal)

Sona BLW Q1 results: Net profit falls 14% to ₹122 cr, income dips

ather energy electric scooter

Ather Energy's Q1 loss narrows to ₹178 crore, revenue soars by 79%

Topics : Siemens Energy Siemens India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewCBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon