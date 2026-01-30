Nestle India Q3FY26 results: Profit jumps 46% as GST rate cuts boost demand

Nestle India posted ‍a ​46 per cent increase in third-quarter profit on Friday, aided by improving demand for packaged ​food items, including Maggi noodles and Nescafe coffee, after consumption tax cuts lifted spending.

The Indian unit of Swiss food major Nestle said net profit ‌rose to ₹1,018 crore ($110.77 million) for the quarter ended December 31, from ₹696 crore a ‍year earlier.