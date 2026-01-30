Friday, January 30, 2026 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Nestle India Q3FY26 results: Profit jumps 46% as GST rate cuts boost demand

Nestle India Q3FY26 results: Profit jumps 46% as GST rate cuts boost demand

The Indian unit of Swiss food major Nestle said net profit ‌rose to ₹1,018 crore ($110.77 million) for the quarter ended December 31

Nestle

The company had reported ₹696 crore a year earlier | (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 2:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nestle India posted ‍a ​46 per cent increase in third-quarter profit on Friday, aided by improving demand for packaged ​food items, including Maggi noodles and Nescafe coffee, after consumption tax cuts lifted spending.

The Indian unit of Swiss food major Nestle said net profit ‌rose to ₹1,018 crore ($110.77 million) for the quarter ended December 31, from ₹696 crore a ‍year earlier.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

solar, solar power, china

ACME Solar Holdings Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises to ₹114 crore

BSE, Stock Markets

Q3 results: Nestle India, NTPC, SAIL, Ambuja Cements, 153 others on Jan 30

Swiggy MD & CEO Sriharsha Majety said the firm was improving GOV in food delivery

Swiggy revenue rises to ₹6,148 cr in Dec quarter as losses widen 33%

Tata

One-time costs drag down Tata Motors CV's profit, wholesales rise 20%

ITC, ITC Image

ITC's Q3FY26 results: Net profit flat at ₹4,931.19 cr on labour Code impact

Topics : Nestle India Q3 results nestle corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateBank Nifty Trading StrategyUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickDelhi Weather Forecast TodayPersonal Finance