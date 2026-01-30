Nestle India Q3FY26 results: Profit jumps 46% as GST rate cuts boost demand
The Indian unit of Swiss food major Nestle said net profit rose to ₹1,018 crore ($110.77 million) for the quarter ended December 31
Nestle India posted a 46 per cent increase in third-quarter profit on Friday, aided by improving demand for packaged food items, including Maggi noodles and Nescafe coffee, after consumption tax cuts lifted spending.
The Indian unit of Swiss food major Nestle said net profit rose to ₹1,018 crore ($110.77 million) for the quarter ended December 31, from ₹696 crore a year earlier.
