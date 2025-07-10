Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 07:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stocks to buy today, July 10: Marico, NTPC among analyst top picks

Stocks to buy today, July 10: Marico, NTPC among analyst top picks

Analysts at Religare Broking maintain a bullish stance and recommend continuing with a "buy on dips" strategy, with a strong emphasis on stock selection

sell off

Ajit Mishra Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Market View

Markets traded in a volatile but in a narrow range and ended marginally lower, extending the ongoing consolidation phase. After an initial dip, the Nifty attempted to recover in the first half; however, a sharp decline in select heavyweights during the final hours derailed the recovery and dragged the index lower. Eventually, the Nifty settled at 25,476.10, down by 0.18 per cent.
 
On the sectoral front, the mixed trend persisted—FMCG and auto sectors edged higher, while realty, metal, and IT were among the top losers. The broader market also reflected a mixed performance, with the small-cap index gaining over half a per cent, while the mid-cap index ended almost flat.
 
 
While the tariff-related concerns linger, the focus now shifts to the earnings season, with IT major, TCS, scheduled to announce its results on Thursday, July 10. Additionally, the weekly expiry could add to the choppiness. Amid all this, we maintain our bullish stance and recommend continuing with a “buy on dips” strategy, with a strong emphasis on stock selection.

Stocks Recommendations

Buy Marico | LTP: ₹730.35 | Target: ₹790 | Stop-loss: ₹700
 
Marico continues to trade in a well-defined uptrend and is currently consolidating near its all-time high. The stock has formed a bullish elevated base just above the neckline of its prior consolidation, indicating strength and readiness for the next leg of the rally. The price action is supported by consistent volume activity, reinforcing the underlying bullish bias. Traders may consider initiating long positions in the mentioned range, with the given stop-loss and target.

Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company | LTP: ₹680.35 | Target: ₹730 | Stop-loss: ₹655
 
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has staged a steady recovery after successfully retesting its 200-week EMA, a key long-term
support level. The stock has since been trending higher, backed by increasing volumes, which confirms accumulation at lower levels. It has also broken above an intermediate resistance, signaling a positive shift in momentum. This breakout opens up further upside potential in the near term.
 
Buy NTPC | LTP: ₹344 | Target: ₹370 | Stop-loss: ₹330 
NTPC has resumed its upward trajectory following a healthy correction, which found support near the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of its prior rally (₹292–₹371). The stock has rebounded firmly from this demand zone and has reclaimed key long-term moving averages. The recovery, accompanied by rising volumes, suggests renewed buying interest and positions the stock to retest its previous swing high.  (Disclaimer: This article is by Ajit Mishra, SVP-research, Religare Broking. Views expressed are his own.) 

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

