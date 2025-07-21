Monday, July 21, 2025 | 04:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / IDBI Bank Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 16.75% to ₹2,007 crore

IDBI Bank Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 16.75% to ₹2,007 crore

Operating profit increased by 13% in Q1FY26 to ₹2,354 crore as against ₹2,076 crore in Q1FY25

IDBI Bank

The net NPA ratio improved to 0.21 per cent as on June 30, 2025, as against 0.23 per cent as on June 30, 2024

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IDBI Bank on Monday reported a 16.75 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit to ₹2,007 crore in the April–June quarter (Q1FY26). Net profit in the same quarter last year was ₹1,719 crore, according to a BSE filing by the company.
 
Sequentially, profit dropped by 2.15 per cent from ₹2,051 crore in Q4FY25.
 
Operating profit increased by 13 per cent in Q1FY26 to ₹2,354 crore as against ₹2,076 crore in Q1FY25.
 
Net interest income (NII) stood at ₹3,166 crore in Q1FY26 as against ₹3,233 crore in Q1FY25. Net interest margin (NIM) dropped by 50 basis points to 3.68 per cent in Q1FY26 as compared to 4.18 per cent in Q1FY25. 
 

Also Read

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Q1 results today: UltraTech, Zomato, IDBI Bank among 46 firms on July 21

Dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: These 8 stocks to go ex-date on July 15; do you own any?

IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank gains 2% as reports signal financial bidding to close by Oct 2025

State Bank of India, SBI history, SBI 70 years, SBI journey, Imperial Bank of India, SBI deposits 2025, SBI branches India, largest Indian bank, SBI data report, SBI mortgage lender

SBI, other public sector banks to raise $5.25 bn through QIPs in FY26

PremiumIDBI Bank

Financial bidding for IDBI Bank expected to conclude by October 2025

 
The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at ₹6,384.61 crore, down from ₹7,795.42 crore a year ago. The gross NPA ratio improved to 2.93 per cent from 3.87 per cent, while net NPAs reduced to ₹447 crore from ₹454 crore.
 
The net NPA ratio improved to 0.21 per cent as on June 30, 2025, as against 0.23 per cent as on June 30, 2024.
 
Cost of deposit increased to 4.84 per cent as compared to 4.58 per cent a year ago. Cost of funds also rose to 4.98 per cent in this quarter from 4.81 per cent in Q1FY25.
 
The bank said that its return on equity (RoE) stands at 17.91 per cent, while the cost-to-income ratio stood at 48.86 per cent.
 
IDBI Bank closed ₹97.25, down ₹1.35 or 1.37 per cent at BSE on Monday.
 

More From This Section

Zomato

Eternal Q1 FY26 result: Profit falls 90% to ₹25 crore, revenue up 70%

UltraTech

UltraTech Cement Q1FY26 results: Net profit surges 49% to ₹2,226 crore

Uco Bank, Uco, banking

UCO Bank Q1 results: Profit rises 10% to ₹607 cr, NPAs decline to 2.63%

RBL Bank

RBL Bank Q1FY26 results: PAT drops 46% to Rs 200 cr on lower core income

central bank of India

Central Bank of India Q1 results: PAT jumps 33% to ₹1,169 cr on lower NPAs

Topics : IDBI Bank Q1 results Banking Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon