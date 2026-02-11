Eyewear platform Lenskart Q3 profit surges 71 times to ₹131 crore

Eyewear platform Lenskart reported a sharp surge in the third quarter of financial year 2025-26, with profit after tax (PAT) growing 71 times. PAT for the third quarter of FY26 came in at Rs 131 crore, up from Rs 1.85 crore in Q3FY25.

The company’s revenue grew 37.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,307.7 crore on the back of volume expansion and new customer additions. Revenue stood at Rs 1,668.8 crore a year earlier.

These are the first results after the company got listed.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 1.9 times, with margins expanding from 14.5 per cent to 20 per cent YoY in Q3, supported by operating leverage and structurally improving unit economics as scale increases.

The company conducted 6.3 million eye tests in Q3, up 54 per cent YoY. In India, eye tests grew over 60 per cent YoY to 5.5 million, with 49 per cent of them being first eye exams.

In total, the firm added 195 net new stores in Q3FY26 compared to 81 in the corresponding quarter last year. This includes 169 stores in India and 26 abroad, taking FY26 year-to-date (YTD) net additions to 420 stores.

For the Gold membership programme, the count of active members reached 8.1 million at the end of Q3, with 37 per cent of Q3 sales contributed by members acquired prior to Q3.