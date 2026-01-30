Friday, January 30, 2026 | 03:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nalco Q3FY26 results: Profit up marginally to ₹1,595 cr, dividend declared

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 3:12 PM IST

State-owned National Aluminium Company (Nalco) on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,595.15 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26, up 1.8 per cent from ₹1,566.32 crore during the same quarte last year.
 

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

