Cholamandalam Financial posts 27% rise in Q3FY26 profit to ₹1,386 crore

Cholamandalam Financial posts 27% rise in Q3FY26 profit to ₹1,386 crore

The city-headquartered company, part of the diversified Murugappa Group, had posted a profit after tax of ₹1,093 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 3:46 PM IST

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd on Tuesday reported a 27 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to ₹1,386 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter.

The city-headquartered company, part of the diversified Murugappa Group, had posted a profit after tax of ₹1,093 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd (formerly TI Financial Holdings Ltd) has significant shareholdings in group companies, including Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd and Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd.

In a statement, the company said profit after tax for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, rose 14 per cent to ₹3,860 crore, compared with ₹3,378 crore in the same period a year ago.

 

Total income for the OctoberDecember 2025 quarter increased 17 per cent to ₹10,084 crore from ₹8,593 crore in the year-ago period.

For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, total income grew 19 per cent to ₹29,056 crore, as against ₹24,451 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd, a subsidiary engaged in the general insurance business, reported a gross written premium of ₹2,361 crore for the OctoberDecember 2025 quarter, compared with ₹2,175 crore in the year-ago period.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, in which Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd holds a 44.18 per cent stake, disbursed ₹29,962 crore during the OctoberDecember 2025 quarter, up from ₹25,806 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd, a joint venture in which the company holds a 49.5 per cent stake, posted a total income of ₹26.47 crore for the OctoberDecember 2025 quarter, compared with ₹21.46 crore in the corresponding period last year, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 3:46 PM IST

