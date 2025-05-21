Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 09:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PFC Q4 results: Profit rises 11% to ₹8,358 crore on interest income gains

PFC Q4 results: Profit rises 11% to ₹8,358 crore on interest income gains

PFC posts 11 per cent YoY profit rise in Q4 FY25; interest income and loan growth drive earnings; asset quality improves and renewable book rises 35 per cent

PFC’s renewable energy portfolio reached Rs 81,031 crore, a 35 per cent increase over the previous year. (Photo: BankTrack)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) reported an 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY2024–25, reaching Rs 8,358 crore, compared to Rs 7,556 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The profit growth was driven by higher interest income, supported by a 12.8 per cent Y-o-Y increase in loan assets.
 
However, Chairperson and Managing Director Parminder Chopra said PFC is projecting loan growth of 10–11 per cent for the current financial year due to the company’s expanding loan book, which makes sustaining higher growth rates incrementally harder. She added that demand remains strong, with a loan pipeline of Rs 3 trillion in place.
 
 
The company’s net interest income (NII) rose by 41 per cent to Rs 12,681 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 8,987 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.
 
Chopra said PFC benefited from a Rs 1,200 crore gain following the resolution of the KSK Mahanadi account. “KSK definitely for us is a revenue booster for this quarter,” she said. “Going forward, we are expecting resolution of two assets in NCIT—Sinar Thermal and India Power Company—in the coming financial year. There are also two assets, Shiga and TRN Energy, for which we expect resolution outside NCIT,” she added.
 
On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio improved to 1.94 per cent from 2.68 per cent in the previous quarter. Similarly, the net NPA ratio, which factors in provisions for bad loans, declined to 0.39 per cent from 0.71 per cent sequentially.

Total income rose to Rs 29,285 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 24,176 crore in the same period a year ago.
 
Chopra said the company had made a full provision on the Rs 263 crore outstanding from Gensol Engineering and added that all possible recovery options are being explored. She noted that the issue is promoter-specific and not indicative of broader industry risk. 
 
The company had disbursed Rs 352 crore to Gensol for leasing 3,000 electric vehicles, of which 2,741 were delivered and hypothecated. However, the final tranche of 259 vehicles was delayed. Despite the shortfall, payment for the undelivered vehicles had already been made to the dealer, with recoveries of Rs 44 crore made through invocation of bank guarantees and the TRA account.
 
PFC’s renewable energy portfolio reached Rs 81,031 crore, a 35 per cent increase over the previous year. The distribution and renewable energy segments accounted for 55 per cent and 17 per cent of disbursements, respectively.
 
“The main growth drivers were distribution and renewable, which contributed 55 per cent and 17 per cent to the disbursements,” Chopra said.
 
As of March 31, 2025, PFC’s borrowing mix showed a diversified funding portfolio, with total outstanding borrowings at Rs 4,65,763 crore. Of this, Rs 2,61,398 crore—or 56 per cent—was raised through domestic bonds. Foreign currency borrowings and term loans (RTL) from banks and financial institutions each accounted for 19 per cent, at Rs 89,132 crore and Rs 88,877 crore, respectively.
 
Chopra said PFC had hedged 95 per cent of the exchange risk on its foreign currency portfolio. “Right now, 95 per cent of our portfolio is hedged for exchange risk. Nearly 100 per cent of the USD-denominated portfolio is fully hedged,” she said.
 
For FY26, the company aims to borrow Rs 1.4 trillion. “Our board has already approved the borrowing plan for the next financial year—Rs 1.4 trillion. This will be a mix of domestic and international sources. We will be raising around 15 to 20 per cent through foreign currency borrowing. It will be a mix of different instruments—bonds, term loans, and short-term instruments,” she said.
 
The company’s assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 5.43 trillion, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth of 12.8 per cent and a sequential increase of 7.8 per cent.

Topics : Power Finance Corporation Gensol group Q4 Results

First Published: May 21 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

