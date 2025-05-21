Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / TeamLease Services posts 27% profit rise as staffing demand grows

TeamLease Services posts 27% profit rise as staffing demand grows

TeamLease reports 27% Q4 profit surge on strong staffing demand; revenue grows 17.5% to ₹285.8 crore and specialised segments see steady growth

TeamLease

Overall, the company’s total revenue increased by 17.5 per cent, reaching ₹285.8 crore. | Source: www.teamleasedigital.com

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TeamLease Services has posted a 27 per cent jump in its fourth-quarter profit, owing to steady demand for staffing solutions across various sectors.
 
For the quarter ending 31 March, the company’s consolidated net profit climbed to ₹34.96 crore (approximately $4.09 million), up from ₹27.48 crore in the same period last year.
 
The rise in recruitment across industries like consumer goods and telecom gave a strong push to TeamLease’s core general staffing business.
 
Revenue from the general staffing segment—which makes up more than 91 per cent of the company’s total income—grew by 17 per cent. Meanwhile, its smaller specialised staffing division, which includes IT staffing, also saw an 8 per cent rise in revenue.
 
 
Overall, the company’s total revenue increased by 17.5 per cent, reaching ₹285.8 crore.

Also Read

Q3 result

TeamLease Services Q3 results: PAT down 8.3% at Rs 28.4 cr on high expenses

MI vs DC

MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Mustafizur gets the breakthrough for DC, Rohit Sharma departs

Women Uber drivers, female rider

Uber gets CCPA notice for asking users to tip in advance for quicker rides

Indian railways, rail accident, rail safety

RVNL Q4 results: Net profit falls 4% to ₹459 crore, dividend declared

Premiuminitial public offering, IPO

The Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts to be a debt-free company post IPO

 
Earlier this week, rival firm Quess Corp reported a 61 per cent increase in its quarterly pre-tax profit.
 
TeamLease shares ended the day 3.1 per cent higher on Wednesday, just ahead of the result announcement. 
 
Q3 revenue of TeamLease Services
 
In Q3, the company's profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹28.43 crore as compared to ₹31 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹2,921.27 crore as compared to ₹2,445.36 crore a year ago.  
 
According to the filing, at the group level, the company added 3,000 employees to the headcount. Revenue grew by 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
TeamLease Services is a people supply chain company offering a range of solutions to employers for their hiring, productivity, and scale challenges.  TeamLease also operates India’s Skill University and India’s fastest-growing PPP Apprenticeship Program, which offers employment-oriented multi-level programs. The company offers solutions to large, medium, and small clients across the 3Es of Employment (around 350,000 associates/trainees), Employability (over 750,000 students), and E-workforce (over 1,000 employers).

More From This Section

Indian railways, rail accident, rail safety

RVNL Q4 results: Net profit falls 4% to ₹459 crore, dividend declared

Q4, Q4 results

EIH Q4 results: PAT up 6% to Rs 261.62 cr on strong demand across segments

Q4, Q4 results

IndiGo Q4 results:Profit jumps 62% to ₹3,068 crore on strong growth

Q4, Q4 results

Frog Cellsat Q4 results: PAT dips 59.5% to ₹2.9 cr despite revenue growth

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo Q4 results: Net profit soars 62% to ₹3,067 crore, dividend declared

Topics : Company Results TeamLease Services Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMI vs DC LIVE ScoreHPBOSE 12 English Paper Re-CheckingBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsMaharashtra Class 11th AdmissionQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon