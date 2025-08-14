Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 04:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Gulf Oil Lubricants Q1 results: Net profit increases 10% to ₹96.6 crore

Gulf Oil Lubricants Q1 results: Net profit increases 10% to ₹96.6 crore

The Hinduja Group firm had posted a standalone PAT of Rs 88.02 crore in the first quarter of last year

q1 results, company quarter 1

On a consolidated basis, the company said it achieved revenue from operations of Rs 1,016.45 crore against Rs 894.04 crore, registering a growth of 13.69 per cent and PAT of Rs 95.17 crore, up 13 per cent from Rs 84.3 crore in Q1 FY25. Illustration:

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lubes maker Gulf Oil Lubricants on Thursday reported a 10 per cent growth in standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 96.66 crore during the June quarter.

The Hinduja Group firm had posted a standalone PAT of Rs 88.02 crore in the first quarter of last year.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review was Rs 996.36 crore, 13 per cent up from Rs 885.07 crore in the year-ago period, it said. 

The company further said its board has approved Rs 55-crore capex plan for enhancing manufacturing capacity by 70 per cent to 240 million litres.

 

On a consolidated basis, the company said it achieved revenue from operations of Rs 1,016.45 crore against Rs 894.04 crore, registering a growth of 13.69 per cent and PAT of Rs 95.17 crore, up 13 per cent from Rs 84.3 crore in Q1 FY25.

Also Read

The world is switching to electric mobility with breathtaking speed

EV adoption surges in developing nations, challenging oil demand narrative

private jet

Luxury meets logistics: Jet-setting in India, privately, is taking offpremium

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

India hits 100 GW solar manufacturing milestone, boosting self-reliancepremium

GDP

S&P raises India's rating to 'BBB', cites fiscal discipline and growth

Affirmations, mental health

Can positive affirmations rewire your brain? Here's what doctors say

"Our consolidated revenue has crossed Rs 1,000 crore as we concluded the quarter with highest-ever volume, revenue, and EBITDA, driven by strong strategic execution resulting in profitable, volume-led growth.

"With double-digit topline growth and notable improvement in gross margin, operating profit for the quarter stood at Rs 126.58 crore, growth of 8.9 per cent over the same period last year with slight impact in EBITDA margin at 12.7 per cent while remaining within the guided band of 12-14 per cent in the volatile macro environment as we also continue to invest in brand and other long-term initiatives," said Manish Gangwal, CFO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd said.

As the year progresses, the company remains watchful of the geo-political developments and remains committed to delivering consistent growth in its core business while also growing its mobility segment, which is yielding very encouraging results, he said.

"The year began on a strong note, delivering yet another market leading performance achieving double-digit volume growth of 11 per cent during the quarter, clearly over 3x the industry growth rate. This performance was driven by gains across segments, with motorcycle Oil (MCO) category in B2C segment leading the way with strong double-digit growth," Ravi Chawla, Managing Director and CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, said. 

"Our EV charger subsidiary, Tirex, continued to perform well and closed the quarter with over 163 per cent growth in topline catering to a broader customer base. This reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening the EV segment in line with our long-term vision," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian Oil

Indian Oil Q1 profit nearly doubles to ₹6,813 cr, revenue up marginally

q1 results, company quarter 1

Blackbox Q1 results: Net profit rises 28% to ₹47 cr despite revenue decline

q1 results, company quarter 1

Amara Raja Energy Q1 results: PAT down 33% at ₹164.8 cr on high expenses

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Q1 results today: Ashok Leyland, Vodafone Idea, Indian Oil on Aug 14

Jubilant FoodWorks

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 results: PAT rises to 64% on strong delivery growth

Topics : Gulf Oil Crude Oil oil market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon