Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Prestige Estates Q1FY26 results: Profit up 1.46%, revenue grows 21.94%

Prestige Estates Q1FY26 results: Profit up 1.46%, revenue grows 21.94%

Prestige Estates posted Rs 311.5 crore in Q1FY26 profit and Rs 2,468.7 crore in revenue; firm plans Rs 10,000 crore investment, eyes Rs 42,000 crore from launches

Prestige Estates, Prestige Group

In a recent development, Prestige Estates Projects — directly and through its wholly owned subsidiary — acquired an additional 40 per cent partnership interest in Apex Realty Ventures LLP. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Prestige Estates Projects on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 311.5 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2025–26 (Q1FY26), ended 30 June 2025, marking a 1.46 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase.
 
The company posted revenue of Rs 2,468.7 crore during the period, up 21.94 per cent from Rs 2,024.5 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
In a recent development, Prestige Estates Projects — directly and through its wholly owned subsidiary — acquired an additional 40 per cent partnership interest in Apex Realty Ventures LLP. Following this acquisition, Apex Realty Ventures LLP has become a wholly owned subsidiary, the company said in a filing to the BSE.
 
 
Prior to this transaction, Prestige held a 60 per cent stake in Apex Realty Ventures.
 
In April, Prestige Hospitality Ventures Ltd filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise up to Rs 2,700 crore via an initial public offering (IPO), including a Rs 1,700 crore fresh issue and a Rs 1,000 crore offer for sale (OFS). A Rs 340 crore pre-IPO placement is also under consideration. 

Also Read

housing project, Real Estate, BSE Sensex, Mumbai

What led Nuvama to increase Prestige Estates' target price? Find out here

realty sector, real estate

Prestige Estates Q1 pre-sales surges on robust demand for Ghaziabad project

Prestige Estates, Prestige Group

Prestige Group, Chennai-based realtor form JV to develop ₹1,600 cr project

Prestige Estates, Prestige Group

S'pore-backed Prestige Estates Projects bets on India's entertainment boom

Prestige Estates, Prestige Group

Prestige Group aims 59% growth in FY26 sales bookings at Rs 27,000 crore

 
On the expansion front, Prestige Estates Projects plans to invest around Rs 10,000 crore over the next six years to develop a 62.5-acre township in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. This project marks its entry into the Delhi–NCR housing market and was announced in April this year. The company is also developing a commercial project in Delhi’s Aerocity, which includes hotels and office spaces.
 
In June, the company announced its intention to launch multiple residential projects across major cities in the current fiscal year, targeting an estimated revenue of over Rs 42,000 crore. The expansion aims to capitalise on strong consumer demand in the housing sector.
 
The upcoming projects are planned for key markets including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi–NCR, and Goa.
 
The company announced its results post market hours on Tuesday. At the time, Prestige Estates Projects shares were trading at Rs 1,608.05 apiece, up 0.13 per cent on the BSE.

More From This Section

q1 results, company quarter 1

EIH Ltd Q1 results: Profit drops to ₹36.88 crore despite rise in revenue

Lupin, Boehringer Ingelheim ink $700-mn deal for anti-cancer drug

Lupin Q1 results: Net profit jumps 52% to ₹1,221 cr on strong sales in US

q1 results, company quarter 1

Raymond Realty Q1 results: Profit up 121.8%; revenue jumps 188.7%

Airtel

Bharti Airtel net profit rises 43% to ₹5,948 crore, revenue up 28.4%

hospitality, hotels

EIH Q1 net profit declines 63.3% to ₹33.9 crore on exceptional loss

Topics : Prestige Estates Q1 results Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtel Q1 ResultQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon