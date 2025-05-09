Swiggy Q4 results: Loss widens to ₹1,081 cr despite record Instamart growth

Swiggy Limited on Friday reported a consolidated loss of ₹1,081.1 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4FY25). This marked a 95 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase from ₹554.7 crore.
The platform’s consolidated revenue from operations rose 44.8 per cent to ₹4,410 crore from ₹3,045.5 crore in Q4FY24.
Swiggy managing director and group chief executive officer Sriharsha Majety said FY25 was a year of many firsts for the company.
“We launched multiple new apps—across Instamart, Snacc and recently Pyng—all aimed at opening up new user segments and markets,” said Majety. “Our food delivery engine delivered best-ever results across innovation and execution, driving category-leading growth and rising profitability in lockstep,” he added.
Majety said quick commerce is undergoing rapid expansion amid heightened competitive intensity. “We have ramped up investments aimed at market expansion (Megapods), reach (over 1,000 stores across 124 cities), and differentiation (Maxxsaver),” he said.
“Our out-of-home consumption business turned profitable in Q4, within just two years of its integration. Overall, we remain focused on growth, backed by delivering unparalleled convenience to consumers,” Majety said.
The company said its food delivery business gross order value (GOV) continued to grow in line with guidance, rising 17.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,347 crore.
“Adjusted EBITDA grew 15.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and over 5x Y-o-Y to ₹212 crore. Strong efficiency and execution drove margin expansion to 2.9 per cent of GOV, up from 0.5 per cent a year ago,” the company said.
“Improved salience through innovative services like speedier deliveries via Bolt (which already powers 12 per cent of food delivery orders) and differentiated propositions such as the top-tier subscription programme One BLCK continued to drive consumer traction,” it added.
Quick commerce arm Swiggy Instamart accelerated its GOV growth to 101 per cent Y-o-Y (19.5 per cent Q-o-Q), clocking ₹4,670 crore in Q4. Average order value rose 13.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹527.
“Instamart added 316 new darkstores (up 45 per cent Q-o-Q)—its highest-ever addition in a quarter—taking active darkstore area to 4 million sq ft (up 62 per cent Q-o-Q), in line with guidance,” said Swiggy.
“Investments into customer acquisition amid high competitive intensity saw monthly transacting users (MTUs) surge 40 per cent Q-o-Q to 9.8 million. Led by these growth investments—which imply a lifetime-high proportion of new stores and users in the operating mix—contribution margin declined from -4.6 per cent in Q3FY25 to -5.6 per cent in Q4FY25 and adjusted EBITDA loss increased to ₹840 crore,” it added.
Overall, Swiggy said platform gross order value (B2C GOV) rose about 40 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12,888 crore. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA loss for the year increased to ₹732 crore, primarily due to growth investments in quick commerce. The platform’s average MTU rose 35 per cent Y-o-Y to 19.8 million, with 35 per cent of users engaging with more than one service.
The company said Q4 is seasonally weak following the festive period, although some momentum returns late in the quarter due to popular sporting events. It noted that the quick commerce sector is seeing heightened consumer awareness and a surge in store rollouts.
“Hence, we brought forward our expansion plans and added more stores than originally envisaged during H2FY25. With 498 new stores added in FY25, nearly half of our darkstores are less than a year old, with an average age under four months,” Swiggy stated in its shareholders’ letter for Q4FY25.
This, the company said, resulted in higher underutilised network costs which would otherwise have been spread over a longer duration. Alongside this, elevated customer incentives—including delivery fee discounts—were driven by competitive intensity and expansion into new geographies.
Swiggy reported ₹6,695 crore in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025.
The shareholders’ letter noted that the company’s 10-minute food delivery service Bolt offers its expanding base of restaurant partners a full-stack, scaled-up route to engage in quick food delivery. Over 45,000 restaurant brands—including major quick service restaurant (QSR) chains—across more than 500 cities are now on Bolt, offering 47 lakh dishes across 26 cuisines.
“We work with restaurant partners on their internal processes to enable food preparation in under five minutes, while providing access to a readily available delivery fleet,” the company said.
Swiggy also ramped up its darkstore footprint to 4 million sq ft as previously guided (up 62 per cent Q-o-Q), with 1,021 active darkstores as of March 2025 across 124 cities.
“We added 412 new stores in the past six months, one-third of which were in 80 new cities. The remaining stores were added in existing metro and Tier-I towns to meet rising demand and densify our network,” it said.