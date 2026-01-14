Infosys Q3 results: Profit slips 2.2%, raises FY26 revenue guidance

In a traditionally weak quarter impacted by furloughs and macro uncertainty, Infosys upped its revenue guidance to 3–3.5 per cent for the fiscal year 2025–26. This is up from the earlier 2–3 per cent announced in the preceding quarter.

For the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, Infosys reported a fall of 2.2 per cent in net profit to Rs 6,654 crore on a year-on-year basis. Sequentially, profit was down 9.6 per cent. The company had an impact of Rs 1,289 crore due to the new labour code.

Revenue was up 8.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 45,479 crore, led largely by financial services and manufacturing. The company’s performance beat estimates on revenue but missed profit estimates. Bloomberg had estimated revenue at Rs 45,172 crore and net profit at Rs 7,393 crore.

Supported by a strong pipeline of large deals, Infosys increased the lower end of its guidance. India’s second-largest IT services provider now expects to grow between 2–3 per cent for the fiscal, up from 1–3 per cent it expected in July.

“Infosys delivered a strong Q3 performance, demonstrating how our differentiated value propositions in enterprise AI, through Infosys Topaz, are consistently driving higher market share. Clients increasingly view Infosys as their AI partner with demonstrated expertise, innovation capabilities and strong delivery credentials. This has helped them unlock business potential and enhanced value realisation,” said Salil Parekh, chief executive officer and managing director.

Infosys reported large total contract value (TCV) of $4.8 billion, significantly higher than the $3.3 billion reported in Q2 of FY26.

While the unchanged upper end indicates stability, the lower end still points to a worsening global environment, which can impact performance negatively, the company clarified.

A significant portion of the deal pipeline is from financial services, manufacturing and retail. While the first two grew 4.8 per cent and 10.8 per cent, respectively, year-on-year, retail reported a negative growth of 3.8 per cent.

North America, traditionally the biggest market for IT services providers, was down 1.2 per cent, while Europe grew 13.3 per cent.

Operating margin stood at 18.4 per cent, at the mid-point of its guidance of 20–22 per cent. “Our performance was broad-based in Q3, with 0.6 per cent sequential revenue growth, 0.2 per cent adjusted operating margin expansion, stellar large deal wins of $4.8 billion and robust adjusted free cash generation of $965 million in a seasonally weak quarter,” said Jayesh Sanghrajka, chief financial officer. “In line with our capital allocation policy, we successfully completed the largest-ever buyback of Rs 18,000 crore and paid an interim dividend to shareholders,” he added.