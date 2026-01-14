ICICI Prudential AMC Q3FY26 results: Profit jumps 45%, dividend declared
ICICI Prudential AMC's board approved an interim dividend of ₹14.85 per share. The record date for the same has been set on January 21
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) on Wednesday reported a 45 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹917 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same period last year, the asset manager reported a profit of ₹632 crore. On a sequential basis, profit increased 9.8 per cent from ₹835.43 crore.
The company's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹1,514.67 crore, up 23.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), from ₹1,226.66 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue was up 6.7 per cent from ₹1,419.63 crore in Q2FY26.
The fund house's board also approved an interim dividend of ₹14.85 per share. The record date for the same has been set on January 21.
The company said operating profit before tax for the quarter stood at ₹1,109.9 crore, compared with ₹853.5 crore in the year-ago period. Mutual funds drove the growth, with quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) rising to ₹10,76,380 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, up about 23.2 per cent from ₹8,73,958 crore in the year-ago period, it said.
The asset manager's unique customers stood at 16.17 million as on December 31, 2025, as compared to 14.33 million as on December 31, 2024, it added.
These are the company’s first quarterly results since its stock market debut in December 2025. The shares listed at a premium of over 20 per cent against the issue price of ₹2,165. ICICI Prudential AMC's shares closed at ₹2,735.55 apiece, up 2.4 per cent, on the BSE on Wednesday.
First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 7:53 PM IST