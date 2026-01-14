ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) on Wednesday reported a 45 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹917 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same period last year, the asset manager reported a profit of ₹632 crore. On a sequential basis, profit increased 9.8 per cent from ₹835.43 crore.

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹1,514.67 crore, up 23.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), from ₹1,226.66 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue was up 6.7 per cent from ₹1,419.63 crore in Q2FY26.

The fund house's board also approved an interim dividend of ₹14.85 per share. The record date for the same has been set on January 21.

The company said operating profit before tax for the quarter stood at ₹1,109.9 crore, compared with ₹853.5 crore in the year-ago period. Mutual funds drove the growth, with quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) rising to ₹10,76,380 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, up about 23.2 per cent from ₹8,73,958 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

The asset manager's unique customers stood at 16.17 million as on December 31, 2025, as compared to 14.33 million as on December 31, 2024, it added.