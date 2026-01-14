RBI clears Japan's SMBC to set up wholly owned subsidiary in India

Months after picking up a 24.21 per cent stake in private sector lender Yes Bank, Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) has received the Reserve Bank of India’s in-principle approval to set up a wholly owned subsidiary (WoS) in India.

In May last year, Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, which will be picking up a controlling stake (up to 60 per cent) in another private lender, RBL Bank, for $3 billion, also received regulatory nod to set up a WoS. RBL will be a subsidiary of NBD.

SMBC will be the fourth foreign lender to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in India.

SMBC currently carries out banking business in India in branch mode through four branches located in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru. The in-principle approval has been granted to the bank for setting up a WoS through the conversion of its existing branches in India.

SMBC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG). SMFG has a wholly owned subsidiary, SMFG India Credit, which is among the largest diversified non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in India.

“The RBI would consider granting a licence for commencement of banking business in WoS mode under Section 22(1) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, to SMBC on being satisfied that the bank has complied with the requisite conditions laid down by the RBI as part of the in-principle approval,” the RBI said in a press release.

Post the transaction with Yes Bank, SMBC became the largest shareholder, while the State Bank of India’s (SBI) stake stands at 10.78 per cent.

SBI and other banks had invested in Yes Bank as part of the latter’s reconstruction scheme in March 2020. At that time, several banks led by SBI took a 79 per cent stake in Yes Bank to help the lender stay afloat.

Initially, SBI and seven other private banks, which had invested in the bank during its reconstruction phase, collectively sold a 20 per cent stake in Yes Bank to SMBC for Rs 13,482 crore.

Current regulations allow foreign banks to operate either as branches or as wholly owned subsidiaries of the parent entity. At present, DBS Bank India and SBM Bank India operate as wholly owned subsidiaries. A local presence gives these banks more flexibility than operating as foreign branches.

Earlier, Moody’s Ratings had said the deal with Yes Bank would enhance SMFG’s presence in India, which it considers to have strong medium- and long-term growth potential.

At the end of March 2025, the number of foreign banks operating through branch or wholly owned subsidiary mode in India declined to 44, following the exit of one bank during the year.

“The change in the number of branches of foreign banks reflects their continuous realignment of global business,” the RBI said in its recent Trends and Progress of Banking in India report. As on March 31, 2025, there were 775 branches of foreign banks in India and 31 representative offices.