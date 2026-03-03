Square Yards Q3FY26 revenue rises 47%, gross profit up 23% at ₹120 crore

Proptech platform Square Yards on Tuesday reported a 47 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26 (FY26), with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin at 8 per cent. The company said this was its fifth consecutive profitable quarter with positive operating cash flow.

Gross profit for the December quarter stood at ₹120 crore, translating into a 23 per cent gross margin. Ebitda for the quarter was ₹41 crore. For the nine-month period, gross profit was ₹276 crore and Ebitda was ₹64 crore. The company said margins improved across segments during the period.

Revenue for the trailing 12 months stood at ₹1,835 crore (around $203 million), while Ebitda came in at ₹138 crore (about $15 million). Growth was led by financial services, which generated 72 per cent year-on-year revenue growth. The company said its fintech platform Urban Money is expected to close the year with nearly $9 billion in gross transaction value (GTV).

Real estate services revenue increased 22 per cent, while its home renovation platform posted 33 per cent growth from the corresponding period of the previous financial year. For the first three quarters of FY26, GTV rose 72 per cent, with 40 per cent growth in the order book. Revenue for the nine-month period was up 45 per cent, with its India business revenue rising 56 per cent.

“We expect Q4 to remain healthy and are confident of achieving the FY forecast of ₹2,000 crore-plus revenue with high single-digit Ebitda margins for FY26. Market share growth for India real estate and margin improvement for financial services will remain key drivers as we look to move into FY27 with strong fundamentals across these large categories,” said Tanuj Shori, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Square Yards.