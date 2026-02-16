Monday, February 16, 2026 | 04:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The approval was granted under the latest RBI Master Directions for 2025-26

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Reserve Bank of India (File Photo)

In-Solutions Global Ltd (ISG) on Monday announced that it has received regulatory authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) across all three Payment Aggregator categories - online, physical or offline and cross-border.

The approval was granted under the latest RBI Master Directions for 2025-26.

With these approvals, ISG joins a select group of non-bank ecosystem players enabled to support merchant payments across domestic and international channels through a unified and fully compliant framework, the company said in a statement.

Together, the three licences allow ISG to offer enterprises, banks, marketplaces and digital platforms a single payment aggregation stack capable of managing online transactions, in-person payments and cross-border import-export flows within a unified onboarding and settlement environment.

 

Adelia Castelino, Co-founder and Managing Director, ISG said, "As India's digital commerce and cross-border trade accelerate, merchants and financial institutions need partners that are fully compliant and future-ready. ISG is proud to deliver exactly that."  With the online (PA-O) and offline (PA-P) approvals, ISG will expand its omnichannel merchant acceptance capabilities through a unified onboarding and settlement framework across digital and physical environments, it said.

This includes the deployment of Soft POS and proximity-based payment solutions to accelerate in-person acceptance, deeper integrations for marketplaces and platforms covering tokenisation, payouts, refunds, chargebacks and reconciliation, as well as bank-led and fintech-led acquiring programmes built on ISG's global switching and payment infrastructure, it said.

In addition, the PA-CB (cross-border) authorisation, together with ISG's IFSCA licence and international regulatory capabilities, positions the company to support compliant cross-border payment flows across multiple jurisdictions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 4:54 PM IST

