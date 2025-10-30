Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 04:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Swiggy trims sequential loss to ₹1,092 cr on back of Instamart growth

Swiggy trims sequential loss to ₹1,092 cr on back of Instamart growth

India's quick commerce industry, which promises to deliver everything from milk to mobile phones in minutes, has ignited an investment frenzy as it grows at a blistering pace

Swiggy

Instamart's revenue doubled to 9.8 billion rupees, while that of the food delivery segment rose 22% year-on-year. This propelled overall revenue 54% higher to 55.61 billion rupees. (Image: X@Swiggy)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy reported a second-quarter loss that narrowed sequentially as strong growth in its quick commerce arm, Instamart, partly offset the impact of still-high investments in the business.
 
The company report consolidated loss of 10.92 billion Indian rupees ($124.24 million) in the three months ended September 30, compared to 11.97 billion rupees in the first quarter.
 
However, the loss was wider than the year-ago quarter's 6.26 billion rupees.
 
India's quick commerce industry, which promises to deliver everything from milk to mobile phones in minutes, has ignited an investment frenzy as it grows at a blistering pace.
 
 
Swiggy's Instamart, Eternal's Blinkit and IPO-bound Zepto have emerged as the top players, jostling for market share by providing deep discounts, subsidising deliveries and rapidly expanding their warehouses. 

Also Read

market crash, market fall

Stock Market close: Sensex falls 593 points, Nifty at 25,878; financial services, IT shares drag

stock market, indian stock market, markets

Q2 results today: Adani Power, Dabur, ITC, Swiggy among 89 firms on Oct 30

stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch today: Coal India, L&T, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, Ola Electric

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy has marginally narrowed its consolidated net loss in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) to Rs 625.5 crore from Rs 657 crore a year ago. But sequentially, the loss was up as the firm had reported a

Swiggy Q2 preview: Instamart may drive rev growth; losses remain elevated

food delivery

Festive binge: Swiggy, magicpin see massive surge in food delivery orders

The race has weighed on profitability for Eternal and has led to ballooning losses for Swiggy, which indicated in May that absolute losses were set to decline gradually. 
Analysts had expected the company's profitability metrics, including Instamart's EBITDA margins, to improve sequentially. 
Instamart's revenue doubled to 9.8 billion rupees, while that of the food delivery segment rose 22% year-on-year. This propelled overall revenue 54% higher to 55.61 billion rupees.

More From This Section

Adani Green Energy, Adani Power

Adani Power Q2 results: Net profit falls 11% to ₹2,952 cr, revenue flat

Brigade Group

Brigade Enterprises Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 37% to ₹162.5 crore

Samina Hamied

Cipla Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 3.7% to ₹1,353 cr on higher revenue

TVS Credit

TVS Credit Q2 PAT rises 27% to ₹204 crore on consumer finance boost

Larsen & Toubro

L&T Q2 results: Net profit rises 15.6% to ₹3.9K cr, revenue up 10.4%

Topics : Company News Swiggy Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMale Breast CancerTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon