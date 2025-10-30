TVS Credit Q2 PAT rises 27% to ₹204 crore on consumer finance boost

TVS Credit Services, one of India’s leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), reported a 27 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹204 crore for the second quarter of FY26, aided by robust consumer and retail financing.
Total income for the July–September quarter stood at ₹1,784 crore, up 9 per cent year-on-year, while assets under management (AUM) grew 4 per cent to ₹27,807 crore as of September 2025.
Strong performance in consumer and retail financing
During the first half of FY26, TVS Credit said it achieved significant growth in consumer and retail financing, supported by the rollout of GST 2.0, rising consumer product sales, and deeper market penetration.
The company said it continues to focus on risk-calibrated growth across product categories and aims to build a diversified loan book by scaling up existing products, expanding offerings, improving distribution, and enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency.
In H1FY26, TVS Credit disbursed loans to over 2.5 million new customers, taking its total customer base to more than 21 million.
“TVS Credit will continue to leverage technology and innovation to drive digital transformation and deepen customer relationships while maintaining strong risk management practices,” the company said in a statement.
H1FY26 financial performance
For the first half of FY26, the company reported a net profit of ₹385 crore, up 28 per cent year-on-year, while total income grew 7 per cent to ₹3,481 crore.
Disbursements rose 17 per cent year-on-year, reflecting higher demand across categories such as two-wheelers, consumer durables, and mobile phones.
Expanding footprint across segments
TVS Credit, the largest financier for TVS Motor Company, continues to be among the leading lenders in two-wheeler, consumer durable, and mobile phone financing. The NBFC is also expanding rapidly in used car loans, tractor loans, used commercial vehicle loans, and unsecured loan segments, the company said.