Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Brigade Enterprises Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 37% to ₹162.5 crore

Brigade Enterprises Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 37% to ₹162.5 crore

Total income rose to Rs 1,429.86 crore in July-September FY26 from Rs 1,138.13 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd has reported 37 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 162.5 crore for the September quarter of this fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 118.98 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,429.86 crore in July-September FY26 from Rs 1,138.13 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

"We are entering the second half of the fiscal year with strong tailwinds. We have a robust business development and launch pipeline across our key markets, as well as healthy leasing activity and growth in the hospitality business. Operational performance has also grown substantially since the prior year, and business sentiment remains positive," said Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises Ltd.

 

Established in 1986, Brigade Group is one of India's leading property developers in the country.

Brigade has developed many projects in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and GIFT City.

It develops residential, office and shopping mall projects. Brigade Group is also into hospitality and education sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Brigade Enterprises Brigade group Q2 results

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Business Standard
