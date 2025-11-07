Friday, November 07, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Interarch Building Q2 results: Profit rises 56% to ₹32 cr, revenue up 51%

Interarch Building Q2 results: Profit rises 56% to ₹32 cr, revenue up 51%

The total income of the company rose to ₹497.09 crore over ₹328.23 crore in the year-ago period

Q2 earnings, Q2

Interarch is a turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solution provider with integrated facilities for design and engineering, manufacturing, and on-site project management capabilities for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel bui

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Interarch Building Solutions Ltd on Friday reported a 56.11 per cent rise in profit to Rs 32.27 crore for the September quarter.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 20.67 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income of the company rose to Rs 497.09 crore over Rs 328.23 crore in the year-ago period.

"This quarter has been transformational for Interarch as we continue to expand and strengthen our manufacturing footprint across India. The commissioning of Phase II at our Andhra Pradesh facility marks another key milestone, making it our fourth fully integrated PEB plant and taking our total installed capacity to 2,00,000 MT," the company's Managing Director Arvind Nanda said.

 

"The groundbreaking of our Gujarat facility marks another major step in our journey. Located in a state renowned for its world-class infrastructure and thriving semiconductor, EV, and allied industry clusters, this new plant will play a pivotal role in our next phase of capacity expansion and market reach," Nanda added.

Interarch is a turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solution provider with integrated facilities for design and engineering, manufacturing, and on-site project management capabilities for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Trent, westside, fashion retail

Trent Q2 results: Profit rises 11% to ₹377 crore, revenue up nearly 16%

Hindalco Industries Ltd, Hindalco sustainable mining

Hindalco Q2 profit up 21% to ₹4,741 crore, to invest $750 mn in Novelis

bajaj auto

Baja Auto Q2 results: Net profit jumps 53% to ₹2,122 cr, revenue up 19%

Bajaj Auto showroom

Bajaj Auto Q2 profit jumps 53% as richer product mix boosts margins

trent ltd, tata group's retail arm

Trent Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 11% to ₹376.86 cr, revenue up 16%

Topics : Company News Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon