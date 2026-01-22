ixigo Q3 results: Profit jumps 54% to ₹24 crore on higher bookings

ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited) on Thursday reported 54.11 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for December quarter at ₹23.95 crore, driven by higher revenue from operations including flight, train, and bus ticketing services.

The travel booking platform had logged a net profit of ₹15.54 crore during the year-ago period, a regulatory filing said.

During the quarter under review, ixigo's revenue from operations increased to ₹317.56 crore from ₹241.76 crore a year ago. Total expenses also rose to ₹295.85 crore from ₹223.67 crore.

The gross transaction value (GTV) for ixigo's bus booking vertical grew over 36 per cent year-on-year in December quarter, whereas the flights vertical recorded GTV growth of more than 22 per cent despite industry-wide disruptions witnessed in December.

"Our Q3 performance demonstrates our continued ability to outpace the market's growth with improving profitability. We are at a juncture in history where we will be judged not by our performance in any one quarter or any one year, but by how we were able to lead our industry's AI transformation and demonstrate the results in customer delight with long-term growth and profitability," Rajnish Kumar, Group Co-CEO, and Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO, ixigo, stated.