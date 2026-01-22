Indian Bank Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 8% to ₹3,146.88 crore

Indian Bank on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,146.88 crore in the third quarter of the financial year (Q3 FY26), up 8 per cent from the same period last year.

The Chennai-based lender made Rs 2,909.73 crore in consolidated net profit in Q3 FY25. Total income rose 9.5 per cent to Rs 19,894.78 crore during the quarter under review, compared to Rs 18,167.54 crore in Q3 FY25.

The bank’s total deposits increased by 12.62 per cent year on year and reached Rs 7.9 trillion in December 2025, as against Rs 7.02 trillion in December 2024. Gross advances increased by 14.24 per cent year on year to Rs 6.38 trillion in December 2025 from Rs 5.59 trillion in December 2024.

“Our total business growth is 13.24 per cent, out of that deposit growth is 12.62 per cent and advance growth is 14.24 per cent. The good thing is our CASA growth is also 9.86 per cent and the CASA ratio has sequentially gone up from 38.87 per cent to 39.08 per cent,” said Binod Kumar, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) decreased by 103 basis points (bps) to 2.23 per cent in December 2025 from 3.26 per cent in December 2024. Net NPAs reduced by 6 bps to 0.15 per cent in December 2025 from 0.21 per cent during the same period last fiscal. The provision coverage ratio improved by 19 bps year on year to 98.28 per cent in December 2025 from 98.09 per cent in December 2024. The slippage ratio reduced by 9 bps to 0.69 per cent during the period under review from 0.78 per cent during the same period last year. The capital adequacy ratio improved by 66 bps to 16.58 per cent.

Indian Bank’s operating profit improved by 5.79 per cent year on year to Rs 5,024 crore in December 2025 from Rs 4,749 crore during the same period last year. Net interest income increased by 7.50 per cent year on year to Rs 6,896 crore during the quarter, against Rs 6,415 crore last year.

Out of the gross advances of Rs 6.38 trillion, RAM (retail, agriculture and MSME) advances grew by 16.65 per cent year on year to Rs 3.9 trillion from Rs 3.34 trillion in December 2024. RAM contribution to gross domestic advances stood at 66.06 per cent. Retail, agriculture and MSME advances grew by 18.54 per cent, 15.14 per cent and 16.41 per cent year on year, respectively. Home loans (including mortgages) grew by 14.20 per cent year on year in December 2025.