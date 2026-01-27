Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Eternal stock extends fall, down 12% in 3 days; trades at 7-month low

Eternal stock extends fall, down 12% in 3 days; trades at 7-month low

The market price of Eternal hit an intra-day low of ₹250.40 on Tuesday and has tanked 32% from its 52-week high of ₹368.40 touched on October 16, 2025 amid concerns regarding increased competition.

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato)

Eternal Share Price

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eternal share price today

 
Share price of Eternal, parent company of Zomato, hit a seven-month low at ₹250.40, falling 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. 
 
The stock price of the fintech company was quoting lower for the third straight trading day, declining 12 per cent during the period. It now trades at its lowest level since June 23, 2025. The market price of Eternal has tanked 32 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹368.40 touched on October 16, 2025 amid concerns regarding increased competition.
 
At 01:43 PM; Eternal was trading 2.9 per cent lower at ₹251.15, as compared to 0.09 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. As many as a combined 80.99 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
 
 

Also Read

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty volatile in trade; metals outshine; India signs trade deal with EU

Granules India share price rose on Tuesday as third-quarter net profit increased

Granules India share price rises over 4% as Q3 net profit increases 28%

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

Apex Frozen Foods zooms 19% on heavy volumes; what's driving seafood stock?

Hyundai Alcazar

Nifty Auto index slips 2%; M&M, Hyundai Motor skid up to 5%; here's why

ITC q3 results preview

ITC Q3 preview: Profit may rise 2% YoY; FMCG biz to post healthy growth

 

Why Eternal stock's price tanked 12 per cent in 3 trading days?

 
Effective February 1, 2026, Deepinder Goyal will step down as Director, Managing Director & CEO of Eternal and, subject to shareholder approval, will continue on the Board as Vice Chairman & Director, while Albinder Singh Dhindsa will assume the role of Group CEO.
 
Eternal is a market leader in food delivery (FD) and quick commerce (QC), two large and high growth consumer services in India. Eternal has expanded its business rapidly through a combination of organic growth and well-aligned inorganic opportunities.
 
Analysts at BNP Paribas India have raised consolidated FY26-28 EBITDA estimates by 1-2 per cent due to higher EBITDA assumptions for the quick commerce division. The brokerage firm, however, has trimmed food delivery EBITDA assumption slightly.
 
The brokerage firm in the December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26) result update said that they have lowered EV/NOV assumption for Blinkit slightly from 2.2x to 2x due to increase in competitive intensity in QC. Blinkit currently operates at very thin profit margins and so a slight increase in depreciation / finance cost assumption is resulting in a sharp cut in FY26 earnings estimates, though analysts see the change as insignificant.
   
In FD, the key risk is a sharper-than-expected slowdown in gross order value (GOV) growth. This could also result in difficulties in improving margins. The other risk is increased competition from new entrants such as Rapido. In QC, the key risk is higher-than-expected competition which could result in lower-than expected orders per store per day and thus lower margins, the brokerage firm said.
 
Meanwhile, analysts at Elara Capital view that leadership transition in Eternal as a positive, combining founder-led strategic oversight at the Board level with proven operator-led execution at the Group CEO level. Given Blinkit’s position as Eternal’s largest growth opportunity and key valuation driver, Albinder Singh Dhindsa’s elevation augurs well for sustained execution intensity, capital discipline, and profitability-led growth, while preserving the decentralized structure and strategic continuity.
 
Q3 headline growth was a tad ahead of estimates on better growth in food delivery and quick commerce. Intensifying competition (free deliveries, price discount) did not impact metrics. Blinkit’s performance was noteworthy. Adjusted EBITDA turned around despite heightened competition, increasing visibility on profitability (Noida + Gurgaon operating at 5% adjusted EBITDA margin), and top cities still growing 100 per cent YoY. Expansion is on course (3,000 stores by March 2027). While management awaits the final rule for gig workers, any fees above analyst’s estimates could be a risk, the brokerage firm said.
 
Factoring in Q3, analysts raise revenue/EPS estimates by 3-5 per cent in FY27E-28E and retain BUY with target price at ₹415 as they value food delivery on 55x EV/EBITDA, Blinkit on 5x EV/gross profit and Going out / Hyper pure on 3x EV/sales.  ===============================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised. 
 

More From This Section

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

Avantel shares plunge 10% as Q3 profit slumps 86%, revenue slides

Adani Enterprises share price in focus

Adani Enterprises shares jump 6% on multiple triggers; group stocks rebound

Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak AMC

Markets await devil in the details in the India-EU FTA: Nilesh Shah, Kotak AMC

Stocks to buy ahead of Budget 2026: BEL among top analysts bets in agri, defence sectors.

BEL, HAL, Bayer among top analyst bets ahead of Budget 2026; check strategy

Highway Infrastructure share price

Here's why Highway Infrastructure share price rose 7% in trade on Jan 27

Topics : Buzzing stocks Zomato online food delivery Q3 results stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDividend Stocks TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKRM Ayurveda IPO AllotmentBox Office CollectionBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance