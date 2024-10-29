Business Standard
Allied Blenders and Distillers Q2 results: PAT jumps to Rs 47.6 cr

ABDL's revenue from operations rose 5.23 per cent to Rs 2,029.10 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 1,928.11 crore in the year-ago period

Shares of Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 329.85 on BSE, up 3.21 per cent.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABDL) on Tuesday reported over four-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 47.56 crore in the September quarter on strong margin and interest cost savings.

It posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 11.34 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from ABDL.

ABDL's revenue from operations rose 5.23 per cent to Rs 2,029.10 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 1,928.11 crore in the year-ago period.

"The robust performance in PAT was led by strong Ebitda growth and interest cost savings as the high-cost debt was repaid by IPO proceedings during the quarter," said ABDL in its earning statement.

 

The total expenses of ABDL increased 3.7 per cent to Rs 1,925.78 crore in the September quarter.

Its total income, which includes other income, grew 5.3 per cent to Rs 2,031.11 crore.

"Overall, we delivered 8.3 mn cases in Q2 FY25, a growth of 14.8 per cent vs 7.3 mn cases in Q1 FY25 and in-line with 8.3 mn cases in Q2 FY24," it said.

Its Managing Director Alok Gupta said: "We are pleased to report robust performance in the 1st quarter post listing marked by significant growth in profitability and a strengthened balance sheet, bolstered by IPO proceeds".

"Our strong focus on premiumisation, improving state brand mix, and cost-saving initiatives have played a crucial role in this success. Through our strategic initiatives and steadfast dedication to excellence and innovation, we aim to delight our customers with unique new offerings," he said.

Shares of Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 329.85 on BSE, up 3.21 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

