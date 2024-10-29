Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / V-Guard Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases 7.5% to Rs 63.39 crore

V-Guard Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases 7.5% to Rs 63.39 crore

The company's consolidated net revenue from operations for the quarter ended September 30 this year was Rs 1,293.99 crore, marking a growth of 14.1%

V-Guard

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 8:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

V-Guard Industries Ltd, a leading consumer electricals and electronics company, on Tuesday reported a 7.5 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax for the second quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25) to Rs 63.39 crore, against Rs 58.95 crore recorded in corresponding period of the previous year.
 
The company’s consolidated net revenue from operations for the quarter ended September 30 this year was Rs 1,293.99 crore, posting a growth of 14.1 per cent over the revenue recorded in corresponding period of the previous year, which was Rs 1,133.75 crore.
 
“Our electronics and electrical segment has done well, leading to a rise in profits. The concerns such as higher input costs is over and raw material prices have stabilised. However, the sales during the Onam season was not as expected, with rains too playing spoilsport,” said Sudarshan Kasturi, chief financial officer, V-Guard Industries.
 
 
Consolidated net revenue from operations for the six months ended September 30, 2024 was Rs 2,771.09 crore, a growth of 18 per cent over the revenue recorded in corresponding period of the previous year, which was Rs 2348.51 crore.
 
Consolidated profit after tax for the six months was Rs 162.36 crore, posting a growth of 31.8 per cent as against Rs 123.17 crore in corresponding period of the previous year.
 
Mithun K Chittilappilly, Managing Director, V-Guard Industries Ltd said, “The business has delivered healthy topline growth during the quarter led by the electronics segment. Gross margins continue to improve aided by higher share of in-house manufacturing, cost saving initiatives and gradual shift towards a premium portfolio. Margins for wires, which is the largest category in electricals segment, was impacted during the quarter due to volatile copper prices. We expect to continue the momentum and deliver a strong performance in the second half of the year.”

Also Read

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

V-Guard Q2 results: PAT grows 17.7% to Rs 69.4 cr, revenue at Rs 1,294 cr

V-Guard

RoC fines V-Guard MD over appointment, retirement related rules violation

q1 results, company quarter 1

V-Guard Q1 results: Net profit up 54.11% to Rs 99 cr on improved margins

Gold

India's festive gold buying spree continues, defying record price

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024 Live score: Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan match underway; Bengaluru vs Delhi up next

Topics : V-Guard Q2 results electricity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 8:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon