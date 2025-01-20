Business Standard

Aurum PropTech Q3 results: Loss narrows to Rs 6.6 cr, revenue up 13%

The total income rose to Rs 70.23 crore during the October-December period of this fiscal from Rs 62.09 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year

The company's net loss stood at Rs 18.53 crore in the year-ago period.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Real estate technology firm Aurum PropTech's consolidated net loss has narrowed to Rs 6.60 crore in the December quarter on better income.

The total income rose to Rs 70.23 crore during the October-December period of this fiscal from Rs 62.09 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

During the April-December period of 2024-25, the company's net loss was Rs 26.16 crore against a loss of Rs 51.27 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income grew to Rs 206.94 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal from Rs 167.33 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year.

 

Aurum PropTech is into property management and co-living businesses as well as real estate data analytics and sales-marketing automation segments.

Onkar Shetye, Executive Director of Aurum PropTech, said: "With focussed execution, we have delivered consistent revenue and profitability growth throughout the last five quarters. Our integrated PropTech ecosystem is poised to deliver the next trajectory of growth..."  Aurum PropTech said its rental business segment delivered an annual growth of 28 per cent for the nine-month period ending December 31, 2024.

"Our rental platforms now manage 33,500 rental units across co-living and family rental categories in over 15 cities nationwide. The average blended occupancy rate stood at 75 per cent, demonstrating robust demand for rental properties from young professionals and families," the company said.

The distribution business segment, comprising its data analytics, marketing automation and sales automation products transformed over 1,000 real estate enterprises. Sell.do and Aurum Analytica achieved an annual 35 per cent income growth for the nine months ending December 31, 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon