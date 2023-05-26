close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BHEL reports 34.2% fall in net profit as higher material costs weigh

Total expenses rose 5.4% due to a sharp rise in input costs led by raw materials that had gone up 23.9% year-on-year

Reuters
Bhel

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 7:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's state-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd reported a 34.2% fall in quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by a rise in total expenses despite the surging power demand in the country.
 
Standalone net profit fell to 5.98 billion Indian rupees ($72.4 million) for the fourth quarter ended Mar. 31, from 9.09 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing.
 
Total expenses rose 5.4% due to a sharp rise in input costs led by raw materials that had gone up 23.9% year-on-year.
 
Power generation equipment manufacturer BHEL benefits from the rising demand of electricity in the country as, according to the company's data, it has nearly 57% share in India's total coal-based power generation.
 
However, Indian government plans to stop building new coal projects to fight climate change, as per the latest amendment in its power policy draft as it aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2070.
 
The quarterly income from operations of the New Delhi-based company rose 2.9% to 78.19 billion rupees.
 

Also Read

Investors book profit in BHEL; stock slides 7% after soaring 26% in a month

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

BHEL among 5 bidders for deal to manufacture 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL, Sumitomo partner for circulating fluidised bed combustion boilers

State-owned BHEL net profit for Q3 rises 57% to reach Rs 42 crore

Inox Green Energy Services loss narrows to Rs 1.61 cr in March quarter

M&M Q4 net profit rises 18% to Rs 2,637 cr, automobile unit leads

BEML profit grows 18% YoY to Rs 158 cr in Jan-Mar quarter as expenses dip

Axiscades Technologies net profit grows 55% YoY to Rs 16 cr in Q4

Grasim Industries Q4 results: Net profit falls 91% to Rs 93.51 crore

Revenue at power unit, BHEL's biggest segment constituting 78.9% of total revenue, increased 3.9% from a year earlier, while the revenue from industrial segment fell 0.7%.
 
BHEL has been expanding on its industrial segment to gain from the increased government spending on infrastructure projects post pandemic-led halt as the country nears general elections scheduled for next year.
 
During the quarter, BHEL had strong order activities, winning bids like renovation & modernisation of steam turbines at Ukai Thermal Power Station in Gujarat. Last month, BHEL in consortium with Titagarh Wagons Ltd won order for supply of 80 Vande Bharat trainsets by Indian railways.
 
BHEL's earnings come in stark contrast with rivals Siemens Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd who posted higher profits for the March quarter.
 
BHEL's stock closed down 3.6% at 78.95 rupees ahead of the results.
 
($1 = 82.6204 Indian rupees)
 
(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)




B H E L

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y
  • MAX

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Bhel Q4 Results

First Published: May 26 2023 | 7:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Physics Wallah to invest Rs 120 cr in 3 yrs to boost tech skilling platform

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
2 min read

Inox Green Energy Services loss narrows to Rs 1.61 cr in March quarter

INOX AP currently manufactures 3300 TPD of liquid gases across 44 locations in the country.
1 min read

M&M Q4 net profit rises 18% to Rs 2,637 cr, automobile unit leads

Mahindra & Mahindra
3 min read

ONGC to pay Rs 50 lakh damages for crude oil leak in Bharuch district

ONGC, ONGC logo
2 min read

Calling Sri Lanka: Airtel's expansion a challenge or opportunity?

Bharti Airtel
6 min read

Most Popular

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta pledges nearly all its HZL stake to raise funds

Vedanta
3 min read

Third round of layoffs: Meta's senior India executives get pink slips

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
3 min read

Vi cuts net loss to Rs 6.4K crore; logs first post-merger revenue rise

vodafone, idea, VI
2 min read

Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat market in India under its brand Fortune

Adani Wilmar plans to buy local food brands with funds from upcoming IPO
2 min read

Sun Pharma Q4: Consolidated net profit at Rs 1,984 crore, revenue up 15%

Sun Pharma
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon