Stocks to Watch: TCS, HDFC Bank, Adani Ent, Sugar, Paras Defence, BHEL

Stocks to watch: Dalal Street is preparing for a flat-to-positive start on Wednesday as investors await consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation data, due to be released later today. Besides, stock-specific moves amid Q4 earnings action could pepper the trade.

At 7:40 AM, SGX Nifty was at 17,793, up 6 points.



Earnings on Wednesday, April 12: Anand Rathi Wealth, Dharani Sugars and Chemicals, National Standard (India), Sanathnagar Enterprises, and Tata Consultancy Services will report their January-March quarter (Q4) results today. Here're the top stocks that investors should track today:

TCS, is expected to report soft revenue growth (in constant currency/cc terms) over the preceding quarter due to seasonal weakness and delayed decision making by clients in the US and Europe amid a downbeat macro environment. As per an average of 6 brokerage estimates, the company may post revenue of Rs 59,506 crore, up 17-18 per cent over last year (YoY), while its profit too could rise by as much as 18 per cent to an average of Rs 11,554 crore.

HDFC Bank: The country's largest private-sector lender is planning to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore (about $6 billion) through bonds including additional tier (AT) I, tier II, and infrastructure bonds in the next 12 months.

Adani Enterprises: The Adani Group's flagship company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Pelma Collieries, for carrying out coal washery related business.

Delhivery: Tiger Global Management, on Tuesday, sold additional 1.18 crore shares of Delhivery for Rs 388 crore through bulk deal on BSE. It had offloaded 1.7 per cent stake in February, and another 0.75 per cent in March.

Delta Corp: The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 51 crore for the quarter ending March 2023 (Q4FY23), up 6 per cent from Rs 48 crore reported last year. Sequentially, the net profit fell 40 per cent.

Revenue from operations, meanwhile, was up 4 per cent YoY/down 17 per cent QoQ to Rs 227 crore during the quarter.

Reliance Capital: Lenders of debt-ridden Reliance Capital (RCap) have fixed April 26 as the new date for the second auction. As per the earlier schedule, it was to be held on April 11.

Balrampur Chini Mills, Dhampur Sugar Mills: Sugar stocks would be in focus on Wednesday as prices of the commodity in the global markets are soaring. As per a Bloomberg report, London's white-sugar futures surged by 2.7 per cent, reaching their highest level since November 2011. As a result, the white premium, which signifies the price difference between refined and raw sugar, also reached record highs during Tuesday's trading. Meanwhile, raw sugar in New York settled 2.6 per cent higher, marking its highest level since October 2016.

Sanofi India: Drug firm Sanofi India has said the company's insulin glargine brand Lantus will be subject to a price cut of around 21 per cent.

Titagarh Wagon, BHEL: The consortium of the companies has bagged an order from the Indian Railways to provide 80 Vande Bharat train sets.

Sula Vineyard: In its quarterly business update, India's largest wine producer said that its own brands sales volumes crossed 1 million cases, with Elite & Premium wines surging past the 5 lakh case mark for the first time. The company has recorded its highest-ever annual revenues both for its own brands as well as the wine tourism business.

Moreover, the company witnessed a strong 15 per cent growth YoY in Q4FY23 for its own brands. Wine tourism grew by around 18 per cent YoY during the quarter with a 30 per cent jump in FY23 over FY22.

Marathon NextGen Realty: The company's sales (in value terms) fell 20 per cent YoY to Rs 226.4 crore from Rs 284.6 crore logged last year. Collections, meanwhile, fell 8 per cent to Rs 202 crore. For the whole FY23, however, sales increased 12 per cent YoY to Rs 753 crore.

Time Technoplast: Time Technoplast has received an order from Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) for supply of CNG Cascades (TYPE-IV Composite Cylinders) for a value of Rs 54 crore.

Lumax Industries: The Board of Directors has approved rhe resignation of Vineet Sahni from the position of Senior Executive Director, Whole Time Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from close of business hours of April 14, 2023.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies: Paras Anti-drone Technologies Private Limited (a subsidiary of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Spacekawa Explorations Private Limited (Kawa Space) for indigenous developments and deployment of Space intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) payloads.