Clean energy firm ReNew posts Rs 377 cr net profit in Sep quarter

Its total income rose to Rs 2,863.2 crore from Rs 2,240.9 crore in the year-ago quarter

ReNew

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 6:06 PM IST
Clean energy player ReNew on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 377.1 crore during the September 2023 quarter, supported by higher income.
It had clocked a Rs 98.6 crore net loss during the July-September period of the last fiscal, the company said in a statement.
Its total income rose to Rs 2,863.2 crore from Rs 2,240.9 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The adjusted EBITDA was Rs 2,129.8 crore against Rs 1,820.9 crore in Q2 FY23.
As of September 30, 2023, the company said, its portfolio stood at 13.8 GW, including solar and wind capacities, compared to 13.4 GW a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ReNew Power Q2 results renewable energy

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 6:06 PM IST

