close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Coal India Ltd shares slumps nearly 2% as Q4 profit drops to 17.7%

Shares of Coal India Ltd ended nearly 2 per cent lower on Monday after the company reported a 17.7 per cent drop in its March quarter net profit

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Coal India

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 4:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Coal India Ltd ended nearly 2 per cent lower on Monday after the company reported a 17.7 per cent drop in its March quarter net profit.

The stock dipped 1.87 per cent to settle at Rs 232.90 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it declined 3 per cent to Rs 230.

On the NSE, it fell 1.83 per cent to finish at Rs 233.05 per share.

In terms of volume, 3.73 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and over 97.11 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

Coal India Ltd, the world's largest coal miner, on Sunday reported a 17.7 per cent drop in its March quarter net profit on higher provision made for wage revision of employees.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,527.62 crore, or Rs 8.98 per share, in the January-March quarter as compared to Rs 6,715 crore, or Rs 10.86 a share earning in the same period a year back, according to the company's filing with stock exchanges.

Also Read

TVS SCS extends contract with Dennis Eagle for UK aftermarket services

Faster Green Card for Indians? All you need to know about the new EAGLE Act

Mitsubishi Electric to set up AC manufacturing plant in Chennai

CIL coking coal production sees quantum leap of 8MT, rises by 17% in FY23

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

Exide profit at Rs 180.12 cr in Q4 FY23, number below analyst expectation

Indian Bank Q4 net profit up 48% to Rs 1,520 crore as NII rises 29%

Indian Bank's Q4 profit up 47% to Rs 1,447 cr, driven by fall in bad loan

Exide posts Rs 181 crore Q4 net profit; revenue at Rs 3,677 crore

CG Power and Industrial Solutions' Q4 profit after tax rises to Rs 428 cr

The company said salaries for non-executives are due for revision from July 1, 2021 and pending finalisation of a wage agreement with unions, a provision of Rs 5,870.16 crore has been made in the quarter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Q4 Results Coal India

First Published: May 08 2023 | 6:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

NLC India board approves raising up to Rs 5,000 crore through bonds

money, cash, private equity
2 min read

Go First airline asks NCLT to pass urgent order on insolvency plea

Go First
2 min read

Go Airlines gets portion of aircraft hull insurance premium from insurers

Go First
2 min read

Air India extends voluntary retirement offer for employees till May 31

Air India
1 min read

Aditya Birla Capital to consider raising of funds; board meeting on May 11

Aditya Birla Capital
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Govt-backed ONDC looks to take a bite from Zomato and Swiggy plate

ONDC
4 min read

Grounded Go Air can fly in a week if planes not seized: CEO Kaushik Khona

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Adani's Mundra port cargo adds Rs 80,732 crore to Customs' coffers

Adani Ports, APSEZ
2 min read

Slowly but surely, mutual funds warm up to investment in REITs, InvITs

mutual funds
2 min read
Premium

Tata Starbucks adds bite-sized food, small portions beverages to its menu

Sushant Dash, CEO, TATA Starbucks
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon