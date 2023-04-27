The consolidated net profit of the IT solutions company Coforge fell 44 per cent to Rs 114.8 crore in the quarter ending March as compared to Rs 207.7 crore in the same quarter last year. The revenue from operations during the quarter rose 24.5 per cent from Rs 1,743 crore in Q4FY22 to Rs 2,170 crore in Q4FY23.
In 2022-23 (FY23), however, the net profit rose 4.85 per cent from Rs 661.7 crore in FY22 to Rs 698.3 crore.
According to the company's release, the profit during the quarter was down due to a one-off expense of Rs 52.3 crore marked as the provision for its curtailed fundraising bid approved in 2021.
The IT firm declared a dividend of Rs 19 per share. The date of payout will be May 9, 2023.
For FY24, the firm issued an annual revenue growth guidance of 13-16 per cent in constant currency terms. The company also expects a gross margin increase of about 50 bps and an adjusted Ebitda margin at similar levels as FY23.
The company's year ended with a headcount of 23,224. The net addition was 719 during the quarter. The attrition rate was 14.1 per cent, down by 1.72 per cent QoQ and 3.62 per cent YoY.
Also Read
Rising offshore revenue to be growth huge lever for years: Coforge CEO
Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here
Nestle India dividend 2023: FMCG giant to consider dividend pay on April 12
Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far
Dec quarter net up 65%, Nestle announces final dividend of Rs 75 per share
KPIT Technologies Q4FY23 net profit up 41.5% on recent mega deal wins
LTTS Q4 net profit rises 18% at Rs 309.6 cr, to hire 2,000 people in FY24
Indus Towers Q4 net profit dips 23% to Rs 1,399 cr on drop in revenue
L&T Tech Services sees 20% FY24 revenue growth, posts profit beat in Q4
Bajaj Finance Q4 net up 30% to Rs 3,158 cr on robust net interest income
"We believe that our performance during the quarter was marked by two key achievements. The first was a quarterly sequential US$ growth of 5 per cent. The second major landmark has been the firm crossing the $ 1 billion revenue mark. Our performance heading into FY24 sets us up well to deliver robust growth," said Sudhir Singh, chief executive officer (CEO), Coforge.
On the milestone of crossing the revenue mark of $1 billion, the company will gift each of its employees an Apple iPad.