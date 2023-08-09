Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.23%)
65995.81 + 149.31
Nifty (0.32%)
19632.55 + 61.70
Nifty Smallcap (1.12%)
5396.50 + 59.75
Nifty Midcap (0.33%)
38037.00 + 124.50
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44880.70 -83.75
Heatmap

Force Motors posts Q1 profit on strong demand boosted by rise in demand

Revenue rose 53.2% to Rs 148.8 cr

Q1 results

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 6:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Force Motors on Wednesday posted a first-quarter profit, boosted by a rise in demand.
The automobile company reported a consolidated net profit of 685.6 million rupees ($8.3 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared to a loss of 166.1 million rupees a year ago.
Revenue rose 53.2% to 14.88 billion rupees.
For further highlights, click
KEY CONTEXT
Sales of commercial vehicles have increased amid a pick-up in construction projects, as the Indian government pushed for higher capital expenditure in its last full budget ahead of a parliamentary election due in 2024.

Also Read

Ashok Leyland Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 747%, revenue up 13%

Ashok Leyland Q1 net up 25x to Rs 584 cr; plans Rs 800 cr capex in FY24

Ashok Leyland embarks on cross-country expedition marking 75th anniversary

Ashok Leyland takes digital route with 'Re-AL' to tap used vehicle biz

Commercial vehicles sales of Indian automakers slump by 50% MoM in April

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals PAT grows 35% to Rs 142 crore in Q1

Data Patterns (India) Ltd reports 81.7% rise in Q1 PAT at Rs 25.38 cr

IRCTC Q1FY24 results: Standalone net profit falls 5% to Rs 232 crore

Bata Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit falls 10% to Rs 106 crore

Natco Pharma's net profit rises 31.2% to Rs 420.3 cr in June quarter

The company's larger rival Ashok Leyland beat quarterly profit estimates, while Escorts Kubota reported a near-93% jump in its first-quarter profit.
PEER COMPARISON
Valuation Estimates (next 12 Analysts' sentiment
(next 12 months)
months)
RIC PE EV/EBI Revenue Profit Mean # of Stock to Div
TDA growth growth rating* analysts price yield
target** (%)
Force Motors NULL NaN NULL NULL Strong 1 2.05 0.36
Ltd Buy
Ashok Leyland 20.33 17.55 13.48 52.39 Buy 32 0.93 1.42
Ltd
Mahindra and 18.72 18.80 14.34 17.32 Buy 35 0.91 1.08
Mahindra Ltd
Escorts 27.39 20.80 10.50 35.77 Hold 8 1.16 0.27
Kubota Ltd
* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell
** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT
APRIL-JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE OF FORCE MOTORS VS PEERS
-- All data from Refinitiv
-- $1 = 82.8080 rupees
 
(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Force Motors Q1 results

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayChandrasekaranGold-Silver PriceBook Lovers Day 2023MPL Lays offRBI MPCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon