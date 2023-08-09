Force Motors posts Q1 profit on strong demand boosted by rise in demand

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Force Motors on Wednesday posted a first-quarter profit, boosted by a rise in demand.

The automobile company reported a consolidated net profit of 685.6 million rupees ($8.3 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared to a loss of 166.1 million rupees a year ago.

Revenue rose 53.2% to 14.88 billion rupees.

For further highlights, click

KEY CONTEXT

Sales of commercial vehicles have increased amid a pick-up in construction projects, as the Indian government pushed for higher capital expenditure in its last full budget ahead of a parliamentary election due in 2024.

Also Read Ashok Leyland Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 747%, revenue up 13% Ashok Leyland Q1 net up 25x to Rs 584 cr; plans Rs 800 cr capex in FY24 Ashok Leyland embarks on cross-country expedition marking 75th anniversary Ashok Leyland takes digital route with 'Re-AL' to tap used vehicle biz Commercial vehicles sales of Indian automakers slump by 50% MoM in April JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals PAT grows 35% to Rs 142 crore in Q1 Data Patterns (India) Ltd reports 81.7% rise in Q1 PAT at Rs 25.38 cr IRCTC Q1FY24 results: Standalone net profit falls 5% to Rs 232 crore Bata Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit falls 10% to Rs 106 crore Natco Pharma's net profit rises 31.2% to Rs 420.3 cr in June quarter

The company's larger rival Ashok Leyland beat quarterly profit estimates, while Escorts Kubota reported a near-93% jump in its first-quarter profit.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation Estimates (next 12 Analysts' sentiment

(next 12 months)

months)

RIC PE EV/EBI Revenue Profit Mean # of Stock to Div

TDA growth growth rating* analysts price yield

target** (%)

Force Motors NULL NaN NULL NULL Strong 1 2.05 0.36

Ltd Buy

Ashok Leyland 20.33 17.55 13.48 52.39 Buy 32 0.93 1.42

Ltd

Mahindra and 18.72 18.80 14.34 17.32 Buy 35 0.91 1.08

Mahindra Ltd

Escorts 27.39 20.80 10.50 35.77 Hold 8 1.16 0.27

Kubota Ltd

* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

APRIL-JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE OF FORCE MOTORS VS PEERS

-- All data from Refinitiv

-- $1 = 82.8080 rupees

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)