IRCTC Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 30% YoY to Rs 294 cr; revenue up 23%

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.50

IRCTC

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 5:34 PM IST
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) reported a 30.37 per cent jump in its standalone net profit in the quarter that ended on September 30 to Rs 294.68 crore, as compared to Rs 226.03 crore in the same quarter last year. However, as compared to Rs 232.22 crore in the previous quarter, the net profit was up 26.89 per cent, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.50.
The company's revenue from operations was up 23.51 per cent to Rs 995.32 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 805.80 crore last year. In the previous quarter, it had reported revenue from operations of Rs 1001.8 crore. This is a fall of 0.64 per cent.

The total income for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 1042.4 crore, compared to Rs 831.80 crore year-on-year (y-o-y), registering a rise of 25.31 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the total income was up 0.13 per cent. It was Rs 1041 crore in Q1FY24.

The IRCTC stock closed at Rs 682.75 on November 7.

Topics : IRCTC Q2 results Markets

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 5:34 PM IST

